Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 764 points, Nifty ends at 17,196; today's top winners and losers

India VIX rose by 2.03 percent to 18.46 levels, while smallcap indices also ended in green. BSE Midcap registered a marginal loss of 0.01 percent to settle at 25,182.91

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 terminated its positive streak to end the day in red on Friday, 3 December. Sensex ended 1.31 percent lower at 57,696.46 while Nifty declined by 1.18 percent to 17,196.70.

India VIX rose by 2.03 percent to 18.46 levels, while smallcap indices also ended in green. BSE Midcap registered a marginal loss of 0.01 percent to settle at 25,182.91.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex declined by 764.83 points to end 1.31 lower at 57,696.46. The top gainers were L&T, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were Power Grid, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel.

Top BSE gainers:

L&T: Rising by 0.72 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,801.85

IndusInd Bank: Registering a gain of 0.61 percent, the shares ended at Rs 951.25

Tata Steel: With a gain of 0.47 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,118.00

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 0.35 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,348.00

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: Falling by 4.03 percent, the shares settled at Rs 206.00

Reliance: With a loss of 3.05 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,408.15

Kotak Bank: Declining by 2.58 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,913.60

Asian Paint: With a fall of 2.29 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,110.70

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 1.88 percent, the shares declined to Rs 718.35

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 17,196.70 with a loss of 1.18 percent or 204.95 points. Bank Nifty ended up 0.85 percent lower at 36,197.15.

Top NSE gainers:

UPL: With a gain of 2.12 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 713.00

BPCL: Rising by 1.89 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 386.00

Indian Oil Corporation: With a gain of 1.45 percent, the shares rose to Rs 122.40

ONGC: Rising by 1.25 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 145.80

IndusInd Bank: Registering a gain of 0.75 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 952.60

Top NSE losers:

Power Grid: With a loss of 4.06 percent, the value of the shares slipped to Rs 205.80

Reliance: Falling by 2.81 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,413.15

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 2.25 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,920.00

Asian Paints: With a loss of 2.06 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,115.00

HDFC Life: Registering a loss of 2.03 percent, the shares settled at Rs 691.00