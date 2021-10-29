Market roundup: Sensex falls by 677 points, Nifty ends at 17,671; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers at BSE were UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy, Maruti, Tata Steel and Titan and the top losers were Tech Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and L&T.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 29 October, ended the day in red. Sensex fell by 677.77 points to 59,306.93 while Nifty declined to 17,671.65, falling by 185.60 points.

India VIX fell by 2.72 percent to 17.43 levels. BSE Midcap saw a rise of 41.44 points to 25,277.72 while BSE Smallcap fell by 107.17 points to 27,982.80.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 1.13 percent, falling 677.77 points to settle at 59,306.93. The top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy, Maruti, Tata Steel and Titan. The top losers were Tech Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and L&T.

Top BSE gainers:

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.61 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,632.75 at the end of the day.

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 2.12 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,760.05

Maruti: Rising by 1.49 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,483.40

Tata Steel: With a gain of 1.34 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,316.65

Titan: Rising by 0.66 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,385.35

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 3.53 percent, the shares settled to Rs 1478.75

NTPC: With a loss of 3.05 percent, the shares fell to Rs 133.30

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 2.62 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,144.70

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 2.53 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,044.95

L&T: With a loss of 2.51 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,766.80

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a loss of 1.04 percent, declining 185.60 points to 17,671.65. Bank Nifty fell by 393.35 points or 1.00 percent to settle at 39,115.60.

Top NSE gainers:

UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 2.69 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,647.00 at the end of the day.

UPL: Registering a gain of 2.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 745.50

Cipla: Rising by 2.05 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 910.00

Shree Cement: With a gain of 1.44 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 28,600.00

Dr Reddy: Rising by 1.44 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,635.80

Top NSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 3.48 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,480.00

NTPC: Falling by 3.09 percent, the shares declined to Rs 133.10

IndusInd Bank: With a loss of 2.87 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,142.30

Kotak Bank: Falling by 2.69 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,042.00

Reliance: Falling by 2.26 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 2,540.00