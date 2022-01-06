BSE Midcap fell 0.05 percent to 25,336.55 while BSE Smallcap rose 0.01 percent to 29,904.78. INDIA VIX rose by 4.35 percent to 17.98 levels

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tumbled today, 6 January, amid weak global cues and fears over the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Sensex settled 1.03 percent lower at 59,601.84 while Nifty slipped 1.00 percent to 17,745.90.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 621.31 points or 1.03 percent lower at 59,601.84. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Titan. The top losers were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Reliance, HCL Technologies and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 1.74 percent, the shares rose to Rs 919.65

Bharti Airtel: Rising by 1.46 percent, the company closed at Rs 710.25

Maruti: With a gain of 1.36 percent, the company ended at Rs 7,879.10

Bajaj Finance: Rising by 0.93 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,739.50

Titan: With a gain of 0.79 percent, the company rose to Rs 2,596.75

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.56 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,691.65

UltraTech Cement: With a decline of 2.49 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,464.60

Reliance: Declining by 2.01 percent, the company slumped to Rs 2,416.60

HCL Technologies: With a loss of 1.99 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,285.30

HDFC: Falling by 1.88 percent, the company declined to Rs 2,622.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped 1.00 or 179.35 points to 17,745.90. Bank Nifty fell 0.55 percent to settle 205.65 points lower at 37,490.25.

Top NSE gainers:

UPL: With a gain of 2.21 percent, the shares rose to Rs 781.40

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 1.79 percent, the company was valued at Rs 920.10

Bajaj Auto: With a rise of 1.68 percent, the company closed at Rs 3,415.10

Bharti Airtel: Registering a gain of 1.54 percent, the shares ended at Rs 710.75

Maruti: With a rise of 1.24 percent, the shares closed at Rs 7,872.00

Top NSE losers:

JSW Steel: Falling by 2.98 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 673.80

UltraTech Cement: Declining by 2.67 percent, the company settled at Rs 7,455.00

Shree Cement: With a loss of 2.59 percent, the shares fell to Rs 26,509.00

Tech Mahindra: Declining by 2.51 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,694.00

Adani Ports: With a fall of 2.11 percent, the shares declined to Rs 739.00

