Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Monday, 20 September ended the day in red. Sensex fell by 524.96 points to end at 58,490.93 while Nifty ended at a loss of 188.25 points at 17,396.90.

At the closing bell, broader markers ended in the red. India VIX zoomed 14.85 percent and ended at 17.49. Bank Nifty witnessed loses while both BSE Smallcap and midcap too went down by nearly two percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex declined by 0.89 percent or 524.96 points, to settle at 58,490.93. The top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, HCL Tech, and Nestle India. The biggest losers were Tata Steel, SBI, Indusind Bank, HDFC, and Dr Reddy.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: Surging up by 2.84 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 2,798.25

Bajaj Finserv: With a gain of 1.10 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 17,024.00

ITC: The company registered a rise of 1.08 percent, ending the day at Rs 233.60

HCL Tech: With a rise of 0.88 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,275.35 at the end of the day

Nestle India: The company registered a gain of 0.70 percent, ending at Rs 20,320.00

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 9.53 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,253.35

SBI: The company declined by 3.69 percent, settling at Rs 437.30

Indusind Bank: Declining by 3.50 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,090.50

HDFC: With a loss of 2.90 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,743.35

Dr Reddy: The shares fell by 2.30 percent, settling at Rs 4,776.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 188.25 points or 1.07 percent to end at 17,396.90. Talking about sectors, all indices closed in the red except FMCG with Bank Nifty ending at 37,175 after witnessing a dip of 1.76 percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: Surging by 2.88 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 2,800.60

Bajaj Finserv: With a gain of 1.06 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 17,018.60 at the end of the day

ITC: Rising by 0.78 percent, the shares ended at Rs 232.95

Nestle India: With a gain of 0.72 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 20,320.00

HCL Tech: With a gain of 0.56 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,270.40

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 10.00 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,247.35

JSW Steel: Declining by 7.69 percent, the shares fell to Rs 629.85

Hindal Co: With a loss of 6.14 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 444.00

UPL: The company incurred a loss of 5.31 percent and ended the day at Rs 702.90

BPCL: The company registered a decline of 3.84 percent to end the day at Rs 419.50