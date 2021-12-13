Market roundup: Sensex falls by 503 points, Nifty ends at 17,368; check top winners and losers here

BSE Midcap fell by 0.53 percent to 25,571.64 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.24 percent higher at 29,332.19. India VIX rose by 3.17 percent to end at 16.57 levels

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Monday, 13 December, ended in red, partly due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 . Nifty fell by 0.82 percent to settle at 17,368.25 while Sensex settled 503.25 points lower at 58,283.42.

The investors were also cautious due to the upcoming meeting between various central banks such as US Federal Reserve System, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England.

BSE Midcap fell by 0.53 percent to 25,571.64 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.24 percent higher at 29,332.19. India VIX rose by 3.17 percent to end at 16.57 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.82 percent or 503.25 points to decline to 58,283.42. The top gainers were Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Power Grid and Titan. The top laggards were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India.

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: With a gain of 2.38 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 704.05

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 2.20 percent, the shares were valued at 1,637.85

Maruti: With a rise of 1.20 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,515.40

Power Grid: Rising by 0.91 percent, the company was valued at Rs 204.45

Titan: With a gain of 0.37 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 2,349.00

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 3.10 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,220.10

Bajaj Financial Services: With a decline of 2.14 percent, the company fell to Rs 17,343.50

Reliance: Falling by 2.00 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,409.80

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a fall of 1.94 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 843.00

Nestle India: With a loss of 1.51 percent, the shares settled at Rs 18,982.25

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 143.05 points to end up 0.82 percent lower at 17,368.25. Bank Nifty fell by 180.40 points or 0.49 percent to settle at 36,925.25.

Top NSE gainers:

Axis Bank: With a gain of 2.39 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 704.50

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 2.24 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,638.60

SBI Life: with a gain of 1.54 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,193.75

Wipro: Rising by 1.36 percent, the company was valued at Rs 646.95

Hindal Co: With a gain of 1.00 percent, the shares ended at Rs 459.65

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 2.99 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,230.00

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 2.11 percent, the company fell to Rs 17,338.00

Reliance: Declining by 1.93 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,411.45

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a fall of 1.83 percent, the shares declined to Rs 844.00

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Falling by 1.78 percent, the shares settled at Rs 755.95