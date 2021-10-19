Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 49 points, Nifty ends at 18,418; check top gainers and losers here

BSE Midcap fell by 1.98 percent to 26,418.28 while BSE Smallcap declined by 1.79 percent to 29,562.60

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended their seven-day gaining streak to finish flat with a negative bias at the closing bell on Tuesday, 19 October. Sensex posted a decline of 49.54 points, falling to 61,716.05, while Nifty saw a loss of 58.30 points to settle at 18,418.75.

While India VIX gained 1.14 percent to reach 17.38 levels, broader markets were in loss. BSE Midcap fell by 1.98 percent to 26,418.28 while BSE Smallcap declined by 1.79 percent to 29,562.60.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)



BSE Sensex fell by 0.08 percent or 49.54 points to end at 61,716.05. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Financial Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank. The top losers were ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement.

Top BSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Surging by 4.12 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,539.25

L&T: With a gain of 3.26 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,846.40

Bajaj Financial Services: With a rise of 1.99 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 19,054.05

Infosys: Rising by 1.63 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,821.45

HDFC Bank: Registering a gain of 1.13 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,688.95

Top BSE losers:

ITC: With a loss of 6.23 percent, the shares fell to Rs 246.10

Hindustan Unilever: The shares declined by 4.06 percent to Rs 2,546.45

Titan: The shares registered a loss of 3.97 percent to settle at Rs 2,486.20

Tata Steel: Declining by 3.10 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,367.35

UltraTech Cement: With a loss of 3.01 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,174.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.32 percent or 58.30 points to 18,418.75. Bank Nifty saw a fall of 144.30 points or 0.36 percent to 39,540.50.

Top NSE gainers:

Tech Mahindra: Surging by 4.26 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,542.70

L&T: Registering a rise of 3.33 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,848.00

Infosys: Rising by 1.75 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,823.50 at the end of the day.

Kotak Bank: The shares registered a rise of 1.61 percent, ending at Rs 2,044.00

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 1.38 percent, the shares rose to Rs 18,935.80

Top NSE losers:

ITC: The shares fell by 6.27 percent, settling at Rs 246.10

Tata Motors: With a fall of 4.88 percent, the shares declined to Rs 484.75

Eicher Motors: The shares declined by 4.51 percent, falling to Rs 2,699.00

Hindustan Unilever: With a fall of 3.64 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,557.30

Titan: The shares fell by 3.58 percent to Rs 2,496.00