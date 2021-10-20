Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 456 points, Nifty ends at 18,266; check top gainers and losers here

BSE Midcap saw a fall of 503.75 points, settling at 25,914.53, while BSE Smallcap declined by 683.87 points and fell to 28,878.73

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Wednesday 20 October, ended in the red at the closing bell. While Sensex fell by 456.09 points to settle at 61,259.96, Nifty registered a loss of 152.15 points, declining to 18,266.60.

India VIX rose by 5.35 percent to reach 18.31 levels. BSE Midcap saw a fall of 503.75 points, settling at 25,914.53, while BSE Smallcap declined by 683.87 points and fell to 28,878.73.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex declined by 0.74 percent or 456.09 points to 61,259.96. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Financial Services and Axis Bank. The top losers were Titan, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, L&T and Power Grid.

Top BSE gainers:



Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 4.03 percent, the shares surged up to Rs 708.45

SBI: The shares rose by 2.35 percent to end at Rs 499.95

IndusInd Bank: The shares registered a rise of 0.56 percent to end the day at Rs 1,201.10

Bajaj Financial Services: With a rise of 0.46 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,766.70

Axis Bank: Rising by 0.44 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 804.85 at the end of the day

Top BSE losers:



Titan: With a loss of 2.97 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,412.35 at the end of the day

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 2.63 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,479.40

NTPC: With a loss of 2.27 percent, the shares fell to Rs 146.25

L&T: Declining by 2.13 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,807.05

Power Grid: Falling by 2.12 percent, the shares declined to Rs 194.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.83 percent or 152.15 points to settle at 18,266.60. Bank Nifty declined by 0.06 percent or 22.30 points to 39,518.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares surged by 3.96 percent, ending the day at Rs 708.10

SBI: Registering a rise of 2.66 percent, the shares ended at Rs 501.20

Tata Motors: Gaining by 1.62 percent, the shares rose to Rs 489.70

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 0.76 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,203.05

Adani Ports: Rising by 0.60 percent, the shares ended at Rs 797.00

Top NSE losers:

Hindal Co: With a loss of 3.94 percent, the shares fell to Rs 512.70

BPCL: Falling by 2.66 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 441.00

Titan: With a decline of 2.61 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,420.00 at the end of the day.

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 2.34 percent, the shares fell to Rs 18,630.10

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 2.30 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,488.15 at the end of the day.