Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 427 points, Nifty ends at 17,617; today's top winners and losers

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 continued its downward spiral and ended the week in red on Friday, 21 January. Nifty fell 0.79 percent to 17,617.15, while Sensex settled 0.72 percent lower at 59,037.18.

India VIX rose by 6.61 percent to 18.89 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, all sectors except Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended 0.72 percent or 427.44 points lower at 59,037.18. The top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, HDFC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank. The top losers were Bajaj Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: Rising by 2.68 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,322.20

Maruti: With a gain of 1.89 percent, the company ended at Rs 8,188.60

HDFC: Rising by 1.02 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,595.00

Nestle India: With a rise of 0.95 percent, the shares gained to Rs 18,936.05

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 0.73 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,527.70

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 5.37 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 16,333.05

Tech Mahindra: With a fall of 4.44 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,594.15

Tata Steel: Falling by 3.18 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,169.05

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 2.83 percent, the shares fell to Rs 695.05

IndusInd Bank: Declining by 2.77 percent, the company was valued at Rs 853.95

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped to 17,617.15, marking a decline of 0.79 percent or 139.85 points. Bank Nifty slid 0.73 percent or 276.55 points to 37,574.30.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Auto: Rising by 3.67 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,430.05

Hindustan Unilever: With a gain of 3.02 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,330.00

Maruti: With a gain of 1.79 percent, the company rose to Rs 8,180.00

Hero Moto Corp: Rising by 1.57 percent, the shares closed at Rs 2,752.00

HDFC Bank: Rising by 1.24 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,527.70

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: Falling by 5.09 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 16,379.95

Tech Mahindra: With a fall of 4.61 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,590.00

Shree Cement: With a loss of 4.50 percent, the company slipped to Rs 24,900.00

Coal India: Declining by 3.70 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 158.95

Divi’s Lab: Falling by 3.25 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 4,189.00