Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 396 points, Nifty ends at 17,999; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Finance. The top losers were Reliance, SBI, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and IndusInd Bank

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 16 November, ended in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 396.34 points to 60,322.37 while Nifty saw a fall of 110.25 points to 17,999.20.

BSE Midcap fell by 0.22 percent to 26,416.82, while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.18 percent to 29,228.34.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.65 percent or 396.34 points to 60,322.37. The top gainers were Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Finance. The top losers were Reliance, SBI, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging up by 7.31 percent, the shares rose to Rs 8,049.65

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 3.44 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 960.30

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 1.56 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,601.05

L&T: Rising by 0.42 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,955.30

Bajaj Finance: With a gain of 0.31 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,557.85

Top BSE losers:

Reliance: Falling by 2.58 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,512.10

SBI: With a loss of 2.31 percent, the shares fell to Rs 495.00

UltraTech Cement: Declining by 2.20 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,869.75

NTPC: With a loss of 2.08 percent, the shares declined to Rs 134.20

IndusInd Bank: With a fall of 1.84 percent, the company settled at Rs 1,021.70

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a fall of 110.25 points or 0.61 percent, falling to 17,999.20. Bank Nifty saw a fall of 1.02 percent, declining by 395.25 points to settle at 38,307.10.

Top NSE gainers:

Maruti: Surging up by 7.28 percent, the shares rose to Rs 8,049.55

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a rise of 2.87 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 955.00

Tata Motors: Rising by 2.47 percent, the company ended at Rs 517.97

Hero Moto Corp: With a gain of 1.92 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,745.00

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 1.32 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,599.95

Top NSE losers:

Shree Cement: With a fall of 3.19 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 28,150.00

Reliance: With a loss of 3.12 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,497.25

Hindal Co: Falling by 2.54 percent, the company declined to Rs 444.30

SBI: With a fall of 2.43 percent, the shares declined to Rs 494.25

Tata Consumer Products Ltd: With a loss of 2.31 percent, the shares fell to Rs 832.85