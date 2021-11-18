Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 372 points, Nifty ends at 17,764; check top winners and losers here

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red on Thursday, 18 November. While Sensex fell by 372.32 points to 59,636.01, Nifty declined to 17,764.80, with a loss 133.85 points.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red on Thursday, 18 November. While Sensex fell by 372.32 points to 59,636.01, Nifty declined to 17,764.80, with a loss 133.85 points. BSE Midcap declined by 1.68 percent to 25,918.62 while BSE Smallcap fell by 1.52 percent to 28,798.23.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.62 percent or 372.32 points to 59,636.01. The top winners were SBI, Power Grid, HDFC, Bank, Reliance and ICICI Bank. The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, L&T and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers:

SBI: With a gain of 1.16 percent, the shares rose to Rs 503.95

Power Grid: Rising by 0.63 percent, the shares ended at Rs 192.35

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 0.58 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,539.60

Reliance: Rising by 0.35 percent, the company ended at Rs 2,472.75

ICICI Bank: With a gain of 0.26 percent, the shares rose to Rs 763.20

Top BSE losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 3.28 percent, the shares declined to Rs 923.80

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 3.19 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,566.30

HCL Technologies: Falling by 2.88 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,120.20

L&T: With a loss of 2.74 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,898.05

Tata Steel: Falling by 2.72 percent, the company settled at Rs 1,186.80

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.75 percent or 133.85 points to 17,764.80. Bank Nifty witnessed a loss of 0.17 percent, falling by 65.30 points to 37,976.25.

Top NSE gainers:

SBI: With a gain of 1.04 percent, the shares rose to Rs 503.35

Indian Oil Corporation: Rising by 0.58 percent, the shares ended at Rs 129.20

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 0.50 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,538.50

Power Grid: Rising by 0.50 percent, the company ended at Rs 192.00

Reliance: With a gain of 0.37 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,473.00

Top NSE losers:

Tata Motors: Falling by 3.81 percent, the shares declined to Rs 509.95

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a fall of 3.50 percent, the company settled at Rs 921.00

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 3.31 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,564.90

HCL Technologies: With a loss of 2.99 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,118.00

L&T: Declining by 2.91 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,896.00