Market roundup: Sensex falls by 336 points, Nifty ends at 18,178; check top winners and losers here

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 bounced back from intra-day lows, but ended the day in red, at the closing bell on Thursday. Sensex saw a fall of 336.46 points, declining to 60,923.50, while Nifty fell by 88.50 points to 18,178.10.

India VIX ended 1.51 percent lower at 18.04 levels. BSE Midcap saw a loss of 0.38 percent, falling to 25,817.26. BSE Smallcap fell by 0.69 percent to 28,680.13.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.55 percent or 336.46 points to decline to 60,923.50. The top gainers were Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, NTPC and SBI. The top losers were Asian Paints, Reliance, Infosys, Dr Reddy and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The shares surged by 6.51 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,145.65

HDFC: With a gain of 1.70 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,842.90 at the end of the day.

ICICI Bank: Rising by 1.52 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 756.85

NTPC: Registering a gain of 1.03 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 147.75

SBI: The shares registered a gain of 0.62 percent, rising to R 503.05

Top BSE losers:

Asian Paints: With a loss of 5.21 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,003.50

Reliance: The shares declined by 2.85 percent to fall to Rs 2,623.00

Infosys: With a loss of 2.59 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,753.85

Dr Reddy: With a loss of 2.29 percent, the shares fell to Rs 4,648.55

Tata Steel: The shares fell by 2.11 percent, declining to Rs 1,314.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 declined by 88.50 points or 0.48 percent, falling to 18,178.10. Bank Nifty rose by 1.30 percent or 512.00 points to 40,030.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The shares by 6.92 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,155.00

Tata Motors: Registering a gain of 4.53 percent, the shares rose to Rs 508.95

Grasim: With a gain of 3.52 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,752.00 at the end of the day

HDFC: The shares rose by 1.96 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,850.00

BPCL: The shares registered a gain of 1.71 percent, rising to Rs 448.65

Top NSE losers:

Asian Paints: With a loss of 4.88 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,015.00

Hindal Co: The shares declined by 3.81 percent, falling to Rs 493.40

Infosys: With a loss of 2.52 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,757.00

Reliance: The shares declined by 2.42 percent, settling at Rs 2,635.00 at the end of the day

TCS: With a loss of 2.11 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,532.85