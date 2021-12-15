Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 329 points, Nifty ends at 17,221; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, auto ended in green while IT, media, metal and pharma were in the red

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red on Wednesday, 15 December. Nifty fell by 0.6 percent to 17,221.40 while Sensex dropped 0.57 percent lower to 57,788.03.

The decline was mirrored by broader markets while India VIX rose 1.56 percent to end at 17.22 levels. BSE Midcap settled at 25,327.12 with a fall of 0.59 percent while BSE Smallcap fell 0.35 percent to 29,244.83.

In terms of sectoral indices, auto ended in green while IT, media, metal and pharma were in the red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slumped 0.57 percent to settle 329.06 points lower at 57,788.03. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and L&T while the top laggards were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: Rising by 2.59 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 775.55

Kotak Bank: With a gain of 1.48 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,867.75

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 1.06 percent, the shares ended at Rs 843.65

Maruti: With a gain of 1.01 percent, the company was valued at Rs 7,566.75

L&T: Rising by 0.63 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,880.80

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: Declining by 3.10 percent, the shares fell to Rs 6,849.80

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 2.55 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 16,693.00

ITC: Falling by 1.88 percent, the company settled at Rs 224.00

Tata Consultancy Services: Falling by 1.47 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,569.60

Titan: With a loss of 1.33 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,322.05

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 dropped 103.50 points or 0.6 percent to settle at 17,221.40. Bank Nifty fell 0.28 percent to end 104.40 points lower at 36,789.55.

Top NSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: Rising by 2.77 percent, the shares gained to Rs 777.00

Kotak Bank: With a gain of 1.45 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,867.00

Maruti: Rising by 0.91 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,561.00

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a rise of 0.87 percent, the company was valued at Rs 745.90

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 0.85 percent, the shares ended at Rs 844.00

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 2.93 percent, the shares fell to Rs 6,859.00

Bajaj Financial Services: Declining by 2.53 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 16,690.00

Adani Ports: Falling by 2.41 percent, the company declined to Rs 745.30

ITC: With a loss of 2.03 percent, the shares settled at Rs 223.95

Power Grid: Falling by 1.93 percent, the shares declined to Rs 208.15