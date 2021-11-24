Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 323 points, Nifty ends at 17,415; check top winners and losers here

The top BSE gainers were Kotak Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid. The top losers were Maruti, Infosys, ITC, Reliance and L&T

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 24 November, ended in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell 323.34 points to 58,340.99. Nifty declined by 88.30 points to 17,415.05.

India VIX fell by 5.10 percent to 17.10 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, IT, pharma, and auto witnessed losses. BSE Midcap fell by 0.57 percent to 25,500.62 and BSE Smallcap rose by 0.44 percent to 28,575.06.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.55 percent or 323.34 points to 58,340.99. The top gainers were Kotak Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid. The top losers were Maruti, Infosys, ITC, Reliance and L&T.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: With a gain of 1.45 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,012.00

NTPC: Rising by 1.42 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 135.40

ICICI Bank: Registering a gain of 1.11 percent, the shares rose to Rs 760.20

Bajaj Finance: Rising by 0.73 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,163.50

Power Grid: With a gain of 0.62 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 203.10

Top BSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 2.62 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,645.00

Infosys: Falling by 2.01 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,697.50

ITC: With a loss of 1.60 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 227.90

Reliance: Falling by 1.48 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,350.90

L&T: With a loss of 1.47 percent, the company declined to Rs 1,860.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.5 percent or 88.30 points to 17,415.05. Bank Nifty rose by 0.45 percent or 169.15 points to end at 37,441.95.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: Rising by 4.26 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 152.95

Adani Ports: With a gain of 3.94 percent, the shares rose to Rs 758.00

Coal India: With a gain of 1.70 percent, the company rose to Rs 158.85

NTPC: Rising by 1.27 percent, the shares ended at Rs 135.20

Kotak Bank: Rising by 1.19 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,006.55

Top NSE losers:

Eicher Motors: The shares fell by 2.81 percent, declining to Rs 2,526.05

Tata Consumer Products Ltd: With a fall of 2.80 percent, the shares declined to Rs 798.00

Maruti: Falling by 2.77 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,636.00

Grasim: With a decline of 2.76 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,734.10

Infosys: Declining by 2.69 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,690.20.

