Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 257 points, Nifty ends at 17,829; check top winners and losers here
India VIX fell by 5.49 percent to 16.13 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 0.22 percent to 25,803.13 while BSE Smallcap saw a fall of 0.32 percent, declining to 28,514.82
Domestic market indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Wednesday, 3 November, ended in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 257.14 points to 59,771.92 while Nifty saw a fall of 59.75 points to 17,829.20.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):
BSE Sensex fell by 0.43 percent or 257.14 points to 59,771.92. The top winners were L&T, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints SBI and Tata Steel. The top losers were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.
Top BSE gainers:
L&T: Surging by 3.99 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,888.65 at the end of the day
UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.22 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 7,880.95
Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.84 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,162.95
SBI: With a gain of 1.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 527.65
Tata Steel: Rising by 0.87 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,325.90
Top BSE losers:
Sun Pharma: With a loss of 3.27 percent, the shares fell to Rs 788.00
IndusInd Bank: Falling by 2.79 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,178.35
Kotak Bank: Falling by 1.97 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,036.30
Bharti Airtel: With a fall of 1.95 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 699.00
ICICI Bank: With a loss of 1.87 percent, the shares settled at Rs 785.75
National Stock Exchange (NSE):
NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.33 percent or 59.75 points to 17,829.20. Bank Nifty declined by 1.34 percent, falling by 536.40 points to 39,402.05.
Top NSE gainers:
L&T: Surging by 4.25 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,892.75
Asian Paints: With a gain of 2.43 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,178.90
Hindal Co: Rising by 2.32 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 479.25
Grasim: With a rise of 2.19 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,782.25
UPL: Rising by 2.07 percent, the shares ended at Rs 735.20
Top NSE losers:
Sun Pharma: With a loss of 3.24 percent, the shares fell to Rs 789.00
IndusInd Bank: Falling by 2.68 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,180.00
Bharti Airtel: With a fall of 2.30 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 697.50
ICICI Bank: Falling by 2.05 percent, the shares declined to Rs 784.50
Kotak Bank: With a loss of 1.91 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,036.95
