Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 257 points, Nifty ends at 17,829; check top winners and losers here

India VIX fell by 5.49 percent to 16.13 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 0.22 percent to 25,803.13 while BSE Smallcap saw a fall of 0.32 percent, declining to 28,514.82

Domestic market indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Wednesday, 3 November, ended in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 257.14 points to 59,771.92 while Nifty saw a fall of 59.75 points to 17,829.20.

India VIX fell by 5.49 percent to 16.13 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 0.22 percent to 25,803.13 while BSE Smallcap saw a fall of 0.32 percent, declining to 28,514.82.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.43 percent or 257.14 points to 59,771.92. The top winners were L&T, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints SBI and Tata Steel. The top losers were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

L&T: Surging by 3.99 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,888.65 at the end of the day

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 2.22 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 7,880.95

Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.84 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,162.95

SBI: With a gain of 1.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 527.65

Tata Steel: Rising by 0.87 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,325.90

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 3.27 percent, the shares fell to Rs 788.00

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 2.79 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,178.35

Kotak Bank: Falling by 1.97 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,036.30

Bharti Airtel: With a fall of 1.95 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 699.00

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 1.87 percent, the shares settled at Rs 785.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.33 percent or 59.75 points to 17,829.20. Bank Nifty declined by 1.34 percent, falling by 536.40 points to 39,402.05.

Top NSE gainers:

L&T: Surging by 4.25 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,892.75

Asian Paints: With a gain of 2.43 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,178.90

Hindal Co: Rising by 2.32 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 479.25

Grasim: With a rise of 2.19 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,782.25

UPL: Rising by 2.07 percent, the shares ended at Rs 735.20

Top NSE losers:

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 3.24 percent, the shares fell to Rs 789.00

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 2.68 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,180.00

Bharti Airtel: With a fall of 2.30 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 697.50

ICICI Bank: Falling by 2.05 percent, the shares declined to Rs 784.50

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 1.91 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,036.95