Market roundup: Sensex falls by 206 points, Nifty ends at 18,210; today's top winners and losers

The top gainers of BSE Sensex were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Infosys, SBI and UltraTech Cement. The top laggards were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 27 October, ended the day in red. Sensex fell by 206.93 points to 61,143.33 while Nifty declined by 57.45 points to settle at 18,210.95.

India VIX rose by 0.44 percent to reach 16.83 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 0.02 percent to 25,590.55, while BSE Smallcap registered a gain of 0.30 percent to end at 28,534.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex saw a fall of 0.34 percent or 206.93 points to settle at 61,143.33. The top gainers were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Infosys, SBI and UltraTech Cement. The top laggards were Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paints: Surging by 4.42 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,094.20 at the end of the day

Sun Pharma: With a gain of 1.45 percent, the shares rose to Rs 825.35

Infosys: Rising by 1.44 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,728.70

SBI: With a gain of 1.28 percent, the shares ended at Rs 519.15

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 1.19 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 7,353.60

Top BSE losers:

Axis Bank: With a loss of 6.52 percent, the shares fell to Rs 787.35

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 4.70 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,480.35

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 1.85 percent, the shares fell to Rs 18,009.95

IndusInd Bank: The shares declined by 1.69 percent, settling at Rs 1,135.10

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 1.61 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 2,397.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 saw a fall 0.31 percent or 57.45 points to decline to 18,210.95. Bank Nifty posted a loss of 0.88 percent or 363.95 points to settle at 40,874.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Asian Paints: Surging by 4.12 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,092.15 at the end of the day.

UPL: With a gain of 3.75 percent, the shares rose to Rs 740.00

Divi’s Lab: The shares rose by 2.29 percent, ending the day at Rs 5,134.00

SBI Life: Registering a gain of 1.53 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,189.95

Cipla: With a gain of 1.51 percent, the shares rose to Rs 921.20

Top NSE losers:

Axis Bank: The shares fell by 6.48 percent, declining to Rs 787.35

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 4.81 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,478.00

ONGC: Falling by 3.46 percent, the shares settled at Rs 157.45

Tata Motors: With a loss of 2.33 percent, the shares declined to Rs 496.80

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 2.03 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 17,980.00