Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 20 points, Nifty ends at 17,511; check top winners and losers here

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 10 December ended the day in red at the closing bell. Sensex registered a fall of 20.46 points to end at 58,786.67 while Nifty fell by 0.03 percent to 17,511.30.

India VIX fell by 3.26 percent to settle at16.06 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto, pharma, metal, and realty sectors ended in green. However, Pharma and IT sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.03 percent to end 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67. The top gainers were Asian Paints, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS and Bajaj Financial Services. The top losers were Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and HCL Technologies.

Top BSE gainers:

Asian Paints: With a rise of 3. 25 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,281.90

SBI: Rising by 1.25 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 494.70

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a rise of 1.02 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 859.70

TCS: Rising by 0.91 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 3,636.55

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 0.69 percent, the company was valued at Rs 17,716.80

Top BSE losers:

Titan: With a loss of 1.39 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,340.45

HDFC: Falling by 1.12 percent, the company declined to Rs 2,809.95

Axis Bank: Declining by 0.92 percent, the shares fell to Rs 687.65

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 0.86 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,895.05

HCL Technologies: With a loss of 0.58 percent, the shares declined to to Rs 1,161.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.03 percent to end up 5.55 points lower at 17,511.30 . Bank Nifty ended up 0.06 percent or 23.20 points higher at 37,105.65

Top NSE gainers:

Asian Paint: Surging up by 3.16 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 3,279.00

Grasim: With a gain of 1.35 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,746.00

SBI Life: Rising by 1.28 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,176.20

SBI: With a gain of 1.26 percent, the shares rose to Rs 494.80

BPCL: With a gain of 0.88 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 397.20

Top NSE losers:

Divi's Lab: With a loss of 1.55 percent, the shares fell to Rs 4,506.00

Titan: Falling by 1.52 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,337.00

HDFC: With a loss of 1.15 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 2,809.30

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Declining by 1.03 percent, the shares fell to Rs 769.50

Kotak Bank: Falling by 1.01 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,897.00