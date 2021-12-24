Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 190 points, Nifty ends at 17,003; check top winners and losers here

While BSE Midcap registered a loss of 1.15 percent to settle at 24,357.27, BSE Smallcap declined 0.60 percent to 28,366.55.

Ahead of Christmas, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 failed to bring cheer to investors, and ended in red on Friday, 24 December. Nifty fell by 0.40 percent to 17,003.75 while Sensex dropped 0.33 percent lower to 57,124.31.

India VIX gained by 2.03 percent to end at 16.15 levels. While BSE Midcap registered a loss of 1.15 percent to settle at 24,357.27, BSE Smallcap declined 0.60 percent to 28,366.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 190.97 points to end 0.33 percent lower at 57,124.31. The top winners of the day were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, Wipro, and Infosys. The biggest losers of the day were NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

HCL Technologies: Rising by 3.08 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,265.10

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 2.34 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,723.20

Asian Paint: With a gain of 0.65 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,288.15

Wipro: Rising by 0.55 percent, the shares ended at Rs 698.50

Infosys: With a gain of 0.37 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,863.65

Top BSE losers:

NTPC: With a loss of 2.69 percent, the shares fell to Rs 121.25

Power Grid: Falling by 2.47 percent, the shares settled at Rs 203.25

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 1.71 percent, the shares fell to Rs 812.50

Axis Bank: Declining by 1.59 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 667.45

Kotak Bank: Falling by 1.57 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,748.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 17,003.75 with a loss of 0.40 percent or 68.85 points. Bank Nifty ended up 0.95 percent lower, declining by 334.10 points to 34,857.05.

Top NSE gainers:

HCL Technologies: With a gain of 2.86 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,262.60

Tech Mahindra: Rising by 2.39 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,724.00

SBI Life: With a gain of 2.00 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,148.00

Asian Paint: Rising by 0.52 percent, the shares gained to Rs 3,285.00

Wipro: Rising by 0.45 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 697.65

Top NSE losers:

Grasim: Falling by 2.93 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,611.00

NTPC: With a loss of 2.53 percent, the value of the shares slipped to Rs 121.40

Eicher Motors: Declining by 1.81 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,435.35

ONGC: Falling by 1.67 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 138.15

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 1.66 percent, the shares fell to Rs 813.10

