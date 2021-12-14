Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 166 points, Nifty ends at 17,324; check top winners and losers here

In terms of sectoral indices, realty, FMCG and auto sectors ended in red while IT, metal and pharma ended in green

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 today, 14 December, incurred losses to finish the day in red. While Nifty fell by 0.25 percent to settle at 17,324.90, Sensex slipped 0.29 percent to 58,117.09.

In terms of sectoral indices, realty, FMCG and auto sectors ended in red while IT, metal and pharma ended in green. BSE Midcap fell by 0.37 percent to 25,476.86 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.05 percent to 29,346.12.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 166.33 points or 0.29 percent to settle at 58,117.09. The top winners were Power Grid, Dr Reddy, Nestle India, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. The top laggards were ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers

Power Grid: With a rise of 3.84 percent, the shares ended at Rs 212.30

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 1.05 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,646.75

Nestle India: Rising by 1.03 percent, the shares rose to Rs 19,197.90

Axis Bank: Rising by 0.94 percent, the shares ended at Rs 710.70

ICICI Bank: With a gain of 0.65 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 758.85

Top BSE losers:

ITC: With a loss of 2.73 percent, the shares fell to Rs 228.30

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 2.10 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,068.65

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 1.75 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,840.45

Bharti Airtel: Declining by 1.60 percent, the company settled at Rs 691.65

Reliance: With a loss of 1.22 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,380.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped 43.35 points to settle 0.25 percent lower at 17,324.90. Bank Nifty fell by 0.08 percent to end 31.30 points lower at 36,893.95.

Top NSE gainers:

Power Grid: With a gain of 3.86 percent, the shares rose to Rs 212.30

Divi’s Lab: Registering a profit of 2.53 percent, the company was valued at Rs 4,645.00

Axis Bank: With a gain of 1.42 percent, the shares ended at Rs 714.00

Nestle India: Rising by 1.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 19,197.90

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 0.96 percent, the shares ended at Rs 4,644.00

Top NSE losers:

ITC: With a loss of 2.73 percent, the shares settled at Rs 228.20

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 2.02 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,073.05

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a fall of 1.87 percent, the shares declined to Rs 740.00

Kotak Bank: Falling by 1.78 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,839.70

Bharti Airtel: With a loss of 1.61 percent, the company settled at Rs 691.75

