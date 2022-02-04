Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 143 points, Nifty ends at 17,516; check top winners and losers here

At BSE, the top gainers were Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and L&T and the top laggards were SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Bank and Wipro.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the week with losses on Friday, 4 February. Nifty fell 0.25 percent to 17,516.30 while Sensex closed 143.20 points lower at 58,644.82.

India VIX fell 1.37 percent to slip to 18.90 levels. IT, FMCG and metal sectors ended in green, while the rest were in red. BSE Midcap slid by 0.68 percent to 24,750.61 while BSE Smallcap ended 0.45 percent lower at 29,702.58.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.24 percent or 143.20 points to settle at 58,644.82. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and L&T. The top laggards were SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Bank and Wipro.

Top BSE gainers

Sun Pharma: Rising by 1.21 percent, the shares gained to Rs 894.05

Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.06 percent, the shares closed at RS 3,236.70

Tata Steel: Rising by 0.90 percent, the company was valued at Rs 1,176.15

UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 0.68 percent, the company rose to Rs 7,425.00

L&T: Rising by 0.67 percent, the shares ended the day at 1,947.95

Top BSE losers:

SBI: With a loss of 1.83 percent, the shares declined to Rs 530.20

Mahindra & Mahindra: Falling by 1.73 percent, the shares settled at Rs 841.25

NTPC: Declining by 1.72 percent, the shares fell to Rs 134.25

Kotak Bank: With a loss of 1.32 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,884.10

Wipro: With a decline of 1.12 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 571.85

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.25 percent or 43.90 points lower at 17,516.30. Bank Nifty incurred a loss of 0.57 percent or 220.65 points to settle at 38,789.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindalco: Rising by 2.45 percent, the shares gained to Rs 525.20

ONGC: With a gain of 1.28 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 169.65

Sun Pharma: Rising by 1.12 percent, the shares ended at Rs 893.45

Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.00 percent, the company rose to Rs 3,235.00

Divi’s Lab: Rising by 0.95 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,303.00

Top NSE losers:

Hero Moto Corp: Falling by 2.25 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,719.00

SBI: With a loss of 1.97 percent, the company was valued at Rs 529.45

Mahindra & Mahindra: Declining by 1.92 percent, the shares fell to Rs 839.75

NTPC: Falling by 1.179 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 134.20

Eicher Motors: With a loss of 1.57 percent, the company declined to Rs 2,629.00

