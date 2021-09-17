Market roundup: Sensex falls by 125 points, Nifty ends at 17,585; today's top gainers and losers

The top gainers of BSE Sensex were Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and Nestle India. The biggest losers were Tata Steel, SBI, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in red on 17 September. Sensex fell by 125.27 points to end at 59,015.89. Nifty ended at a loss of 44.35 points at 17,585.15.

BSE Midcap posted a loss of 1.14 percent, falling by 290.08 points to end at 25,046.48 while BSE Smallcap fell by 299.26 points to end 1.06 percent lower at 28,006.79.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex declined by 0.21 percent or 125.27 points, to settle at 59,015.89. The top gainers were Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, and Nestle India. The biggest losers were Tata Steel, SBI, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: Surging up by 5.26 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 2,006.00

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 1.51 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,583.30

Bharti Airtel: The company registered a rise of 1.39 percent, ending the day at Rs 728.15

Maruti: With a rise of 1.13 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,012.50 at the end of the day

Nestle India: The company registered a gain of 0.95 percent, ending at Rs 20,233.70

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.57 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,385.30

SBI: The company declined by 2.07 percent, settling at Rs 454.05

TCS: Declining by 1.85 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,830.45

Hindustan Unilever: With a loss of 1.66 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,721.05

Reliance: The shares fell by 1.55 percent, settling at Rs 2,390.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a loss of 44.35 points or 0.25 percent to end at 17,585.15. Bank Nifty rose by 0.38 percent to end 143.35 points higher at 37,811.95.

Top NSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: Surging by 5.63 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 2,014.10

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 1.64 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 1,585.55 at the end of the day

Bharti Airtel: Rising by 1.52 percent, the shares ended at Rs 729.50

Eicher Motors: With a gain of 1.39 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,900.00

Maruti: With a gain of 1.21 percent, the shares rose to Rs 7,014.90

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.76 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,382.80

Coal India: Declining by 3.45 percent, the shares fell to Rs 156.70

SBI: With a loss of 2.25 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 453.25

TCS: The company incurred a loss of 1.97 percent and ended the day at Rs 3,826.55

Hindalco: The company registered a decline of 1.97 percent to end the day at Rs 473.80