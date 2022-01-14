Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 12 points, Nifty ends at 18,255; check top winners and losers here

As for sectoral indices, realty, IT and consumer durables ended in green while the rest incurred losses.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Friday, 14 January, ended its positive run by ending flat with negative gains. Nifty slipped 0.01 percent to 18,255.75 while Sensex 0.02 percent lower to 61,223.03

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.02 percent or 12.27 points to 61,223.03. The top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, L&T, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Consultancy Services: With a gain of 1.84 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,969.25

Infosys: Rising by 1.64 percent, the company gained to Rs 1,928.20

L&T: Rising by 1.32 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,044.75

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 1.18 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,739.25

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 1.11 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,545.25

Top BSE losers

Asian Paints: Falling by 2.66 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,364.80

Axis Bank: With a fall of 2.54 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 721.60

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 2.13 percent, the company slumped to Rs 2,364.50

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a decline of 1.61 percent, the shares fell to Rs 880.95

Wipro: Falling by 1.55 percent, the shares settled at Rs 639.80

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.01 percent or points to 18,255.75. Bank Nifty closed 0.26 percent lower, sliding 99.55 points to 38,370.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Surging by 4.19 percent, the shares rose to Rs 760.80

Indian Oil Corporation: With a gain of 1.77 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 123.30

Tata Consultancy Services: Rising by 1.73 percent, the company ended at Rs 3,965.35

Infosys: With a fall of 1.49 percent, the shares closed at Rs 1,925.00

Adani Ports: With a gain of 1.46 percent, the shares rose to Rs 783.50

Top NSE losers:

Asian Paints: Falling by 2.67 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 3,364.00

Axis Bank: With a decline of 2.63 percent, the company was valued at Rs 721.25

UPL: With a loss of 2.10 percent, the shares fell to Rs 823.35

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 2.06 percent, the company declined to Rs 2,364.50

ONGC: With a fall of 1.86 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 160.90

