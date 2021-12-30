Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 12 points, Nifty ends at 17,203; check top winners and losers here

BSE Sensex settled 12.17 points or 0.02 percent lower at 57,794.32. The top winners were NTPC, HCL Technologies, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Wipro. The top losers were Reliance, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and SBI

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 incurred minor losses to end flat with a negative bias on Thursday, 30 December. Sensex fell by 0.02 percent to 57,794.32 while Nifty settled 0.06 percent lower at 17,203.95.

BSE Midcap fell by 0.22 percent to 24,630.81 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.19 percent to 29,121.04. India VIX rose by 1.98 percent to 16.57 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 12.17 points or 0.02 percent lower at 57,794.32. The top winners were NTPC, HCL Technologies, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Wipro. The top losers were Reliance, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and SBI.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: With a gain of 3.13 percent, the shares rose to Rs 126.90

HCL Technologies: Rising by 1.94 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,317.05

Titan: With a gain of 1.85 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,446.00

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 1.74 percent, the shares gained to Rs 884.75

Wipro: With a rise of 1.52 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 714.10

Top BSE losers:

Reliance: With a loss of 1.94 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,356.45

Tata Steel: Falling by 1.34 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,101.10

Maruti: With a fall of 0.82 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,284.35

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 0.63 percent, the shares declined to Rs 6,868.85

SBI: With a loss of 0.54 percent, the shares settled at Rs 451.80

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.06 percent to settle 9.65 points lower at 17,203.95. Bank Nifty rose by 0.05 percent to end 18.20 points higher at 35,063.60.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: With a gain of 2.68 percent, the shares rose to Rs 126.45

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 2.07 percent, the shares closed at Rs 888.00

HCL Technologies: With a gain of 1.94 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,317.00

Titan: Rising by 1.91 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,448.00

Cipla: With a gain of 1.84 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 952.80

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: Falling by 1.89 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,201.00

Reliance: Declining by 1.60 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,364.00

JSW Steel: With a fall of 1.58 percent, the shares declined to Rs 645.55

Tata Steel: Falling by 1.35 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,101.15

Maruti: With a loss of 1.05 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,273.00

