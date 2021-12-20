Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 1,189 points, Nifty ends at 16,614; check top winners and losers here

At BSE, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy were the only two gainers today and the top losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 incurred losses due to negative global cues and Omicron fears to end in red on Monday, 20 December. Sensex fell by 1,189.73 points to settle at 55,822.01, while Nifty plunged by 371.00 points to settle at 16,614.20

India VIX rose by 16.08 percent to 18.97 levels. While BSE Midcap registered a loss of 3.42 percent to settle at 23,702.91, BSE Smallcap settled 3.31 percent lower at 27,514.42. In terms of sectoral indices, FMCG IT, pharma, auto, oil and gas and consumer durables, all ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 1189.73 points to end 2.09 percent lower at 55,822.01. Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy were the only two gainers today. The top losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: Rising by 1.70 percent, the company was valued at Rs 2,268.30

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 0.94 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,559.35

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 5.20 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,072.95

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 4.23 percent, the shares settled at Rs 845.85

SBI: With a loss of 3.97 percent, the shares fell to Rs 449.20

Bajaj Finance: Declining by 3.89 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 6,633.75

HDFC Bank: Falling by 3.14 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,426.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 16,614.20 with a loss of 2.18 percent or 371.00 points. Bank Nifty ended up 3.31 percent lower, declining by 1,178.80 points to 34,439.85.

Top NSE gainers:

Cipla: With a gain of 3.71 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 892.15

Hindustan Unilever: Rising by 1.78 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,270.00

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 0.95 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,561.05

Top NSE losers:

BPCL: Falling by 6.49 percent, the shares declined to Rs 359.75

Tata Motors: With a loss of 5.24 percent, the value of the shares slipped to Rs 445.55

Tata Steel: Declining by 5.22 percent, the company fell to Rs 1,073.00

IndusInd Bank: Declining by 3.96 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 848.00

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 3.93 percent, the shares fell to Rs 6,630.00

