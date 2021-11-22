Market Roundup : Sensex falls by 1,170 points, Nifty ends at 17,416; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers at BSE were Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Power Grid and the top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, Reliance, NTPC and Titan.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red on Monday, 22 November. While Sensex fell by 1,170.12 points to 58,465.89 while Nifty ended 348.25 points lower at 17,416.55.

Broader markets mirrored the fall with BSE Midcap and BSE SmallCap falling by 2.62 and 2.96 percent respectively. India VIX rose by 17.92 percent to 17.52 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex witnessed a sharp decline of 1,170.12 points or 1.96 percent to 58,465.89. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Power Grid. The top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, Reliance, NTPC and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: Rising by 3.90 percent, the company ended at Rs 742.90

Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.14 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,263.45

Power Grid: rising by 0.99 percent, the shares ended at Rs 194.25

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 5.74 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,061.65

Bajaj Financial Services: Falling by 4.69 percent, the company settled at Rs 17,073.20

Reliance: With a fall of 4.42 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,363.40

NPTC: Declining by 3.73 percent, the shares settled at Rs 130.20

Titan: With a fall of 3.49 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,392.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 witnessed a decline of 348.25 points or 1.96 percent to 17,416.55. Bank Nifty fell by 2.23 percent or 847.45 points to 37,128.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 3.78 percent, the shares rose to Rs 741.35

JSW Steel: Rising by 1.64 percent, the shares ended at Rs 661.25

Asian Paints: Rising by 1.13 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,263.35

Power Grid: With a gain of 0.68 percent, the shares rose to Rs 193.80

Hindal Co: Rising by 0.50 percent, the shares ended at Rs 442.50

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 5.60 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,065.70

Bajaj Financial Services: Falling by 4.81 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 17,059.00 at the end of the day

Tata Motors: With a loss of 4.57 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 486.40

Reliance: With a fall of 4.35 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,365.65

NPTC: Falling by 3.92 percent, the company settled at Rs 130.00