Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 112 points, Nifty ends at 18,044; check top winners and losers here

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in red on Tuesday, 9 November, at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 112.16 points to 60,433.45 while Nifty saw a fall of 24.30 points to 18,044.25.

India VIX fell by 2.06 percent to 16.00 levels. BSE Smallcap rose by 0.82 percent to 26,520.16 while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.67 percent to 29,320.76.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell by 0.19 percent or 112.16 points to 60,433.45. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and Reliance. The top laggards were HDFC Bank, Maruti, Power Grid, NTPC and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a gain of 3.92 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 892.90

L&T: With a gain of 1.18 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1,946.85

SBI: Rising by 1.16 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 529.20

ICICI Bank: Rising by 0.82 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 786.65

Reliance: With a gain of 0.72 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,520.00

Top BSE losers:

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 1.82 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,571.15

Maruti: Falling by 1.42 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7, 7,577.05

Power Grid: Falling by 1.32 percent, the shares settled at Rs 186.

NTPC: With a loss of 1.28 percent, the shares ended at 138.45

HDFC: With a loss of 1.25 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,940.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.13 percent or 24.30 points to 18,044.25. Bank Nifty posted a loss of 0.18 percent or 69.45 points to settle at 39,368.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: Surging by 5.24 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 904.50 at the end of the day

Tata Motors: With a gain of 1.91 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 511.00

Hero Motors: Rising by 1.27 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,717.00 at the end of the day

SBI: With a gain of 1.10 percent, the shares rose to Rs 529.00

ONGC: Rising by 1.07 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 156.55

Top NSE losers:

Britannia: With a loss of 2.60 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,621.00

HDFC Bank: Falling by 1.70 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,573.00

HDFC: With a loss of 1.39 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,938.00

NTPC: The shares posted a loss of 1.39 percent, declining to Rs 138.35

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 1.35 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,570.00