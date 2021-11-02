Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 109 points, Nifty ends at 17,888; check top winners and losers here

India VIX declined by 1.00 percent to 17.06 levels. BSE Midcap saw a rise of 140.23 points to 25,860.41 while BSE Smallcap rose to 28,605.70, up by 312.65 points

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Tuesday, 2 November, witnessed marginal losses at the end of the day.

Sensex fell by 109.40 points to 60,029.06 while Nifty saw a fall of 40.70 points to 17,888.95.

India VIX declined by 1.00 percent to 17.06 levels. BSE Midcap saw a rise of 140.23 points to 25,860.41 while BSE Smallcap rose to 28,605.70, up by 312.65 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)



BSE Sensex fell by 0.18 percent or 109.40 points to 60,029.06. The top gainers were Maruti, Titan, NTPC, SBI and L&T, while the top laggards were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Maruti: Rising by 2.36 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 7,792.05

Titan: With a gain of 1.95 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,453.20 at the end of the day

NTPC: Rising by 1.75 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 136.65

SBI: With a gain of 1.19 percent, the shares rose to Rs 521.70

L&T: Rising by 1.18 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,816.25

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.74 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,314.50

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.12 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,490.40

HCL Technologies: With a fall of 1.49 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,171.40

Reliance: Falling by 1.44 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,500.90 at the end of the day

IndusInd Bank: With a fall of 1.31 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,212.20

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.23 percent, declining by 40.70 points to 17,888.95. Bank Nifty rose by 0.44 percent or 174.70 points to 39,938.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Maruti: With a gain of 2.29 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,790.00 at the end of the day

NTPC: Rising by 1.90 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 136.85

Titan: With a gain of 1.86 percent, the shares ended at Rs 2,451.00

SBI: Rising by 1.22 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 522.00

L&T: With a gain of 1.21 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,817.00

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: Falling by 3.44 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,318.00

Grasim: With a loss of 2.28 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,748.15

JWS Steel: The shares fell by 2.10 percent, settling the day at Rs 674.50

Hindal Co: With a loss of 1.93 percent, the shares fell to Rs 468.90

HCL Technologies: Falling by 1.43 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,172.20