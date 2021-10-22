Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 101 points, Nifty ends at 18,114; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Friday, 22 October, ended the day in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 101.88 points to 60,821.62. Nifty saw a fall of 63.20 points, declining to 18,114.90.

India VIX fell by 2.71 percent to 17.55 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 250.62 points to 25,566.64 while BSE Smallcap registered a loss of 343.82 points, declining to 28,336.31.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex declined by 0.17 percent or 101.88 points to settle at 60,821.62. The top gainers were HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank. The top laggards were ITC, Maruti, Infosys, NTPC and HCL Technologies.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: With a rise of 2.25 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,907.00 at the end of the day.

Bajaj Auto: Rising by 1.81 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 3,871.50

IndusInd Bank: With a gain of 1.21 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,198.70

Kotak Bank: Rising by 1.19 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 2,171.15

Axis Bank: Registering a gain of 0.98 percent, the shares rose to Rs 816.90

Top BSE losers:

ITC: With a loss of 3.39 percent, the shares fell to Rs 236.60

Maruti: Declining by 2.12 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,411.00 at the end of the day.

Infosys: Falling by 1.96 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,719.55

NTPC: With a loss of 1.93 percent, the shares declined to Rs 144.90

HCL Tech: Falling by 1.45 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,194.15 at the end of the day.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell by 0.35 percent or 63.20 points to settle at 18,114.90. Bank Nifty saw a rise of 0.73 percent or 293.45 points to end at 40,323.65.

Top NSE gainers:

HDFC: Surging by 2.21 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,907.00 at the end of the day.

Bajaj Auto: Rising by 1.71 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 3,869.00

Kotak Bank: Registering a gain of 1.32 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,172.05

Axis Bank: Rising by 1.20 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 817.50 at the end of the day.

ONGC: Registering a gain of 0.97 percent, the shares rose to Rs 156.50

Top NSE losers:

Hindal Co: With a loss of 4.61 percent, the shares fell to Rs 471.00

Coal India: Falling by 3.65 percent, the shares declined to Rs 175.75

Tata Motors: With a loss of 3.43 percent, the shares fell to Rs 490.60

ITC: The shares saw a loss of 3.35 percent, settling at Rs 236.50 at the end of the day

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a loss of 2.75 percent, the shares settled at Rs 792.40