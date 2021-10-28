Market Roundup: Sensex falls below 60,000, Nifty ends at 17,857; check top gainers and losers here

BSE Midcap fell by 1.38 percent to 25,236.28 while BSE Smallcap saw a decline of 1.56 percent, falling to 28,089.97

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday, 28 October, ended the day in red on the back of persistent selling pressure. Sensex fell by 1,158.63 points to 59,984.70 while Nifty saw a loss of 353.70 points, falling to 17,857.25.

India VIX rose by 6.44 percent to reach 17.91 levels. BSE Midcap fell by 1.38 percent to 25,236.28 while BSE Smallcap saw a decline of 1.56 percent, falling to 28,089.97.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)



BSE Sensex fell by 1.89 percent, declining by 1,158.63 points to 59,984.70. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and Maruti while the top losers were ITC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Titan.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 2.94 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,175.45 at the end of the day

L&T: Registering a gain of 1.92 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,817.00

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 1.11 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,441.95 at the end of the day

Asian Paints: With a gain of 1.04 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 3,126.50

Maruti: Rising by 0.28 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,373.40

Top BSE losers:

ITC: Registering a loss of 5.54 percent, the shares fell to Rs 225.20

ICICI Bank: With a fall of 4.39 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 798.65

Kotak Bank: Declining by 4.05 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,098.00

Axis Bank: With a loss of 3.75 percent, the shares settled at Rs 757.80

Titan: Falling by 3.68 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,369.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 saw a decline of 1.94 percent or 353.70 points, falling to 17,857.25. Bank Nifty posted a loss of 3.34 percent, falling 1,365.40 points to 39,508.95.

Top NSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 2.58 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,172.00 at the end of the day.

L&T: With a gain of 1.82 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,817.00

UltraTech Cement: Rising by 1.19 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,441.80 at the end of the day

Asian Paints: Registering a gain of 1.10 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 3,125.00

Shree Cement: With a gain of 0.51 percent, the shares rose to Rs 28,250.00

Top NSE losers:

Adani Ports: Declining by 7.35 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 691.05

ITC: With a loss of 5.58 percent, the shares fell to Rs 225.15

ONGC: Falling by 4.43 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 150.90

Kotak Bank: Declining by 4.04 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,099.80

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 3.98 percent, the shares settled at Rs 801.80