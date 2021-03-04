Market roundup: Sensex falls below 51,000, Nifty ends at 15,080; metal, financial stocks drag down indices
The BSE Sensex closed at 50,846.08, falling by 598.57 points or 1.16 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended lower at 15,080.75, down by 164.85 points or 1.08 percent
The benchmark indices ended 1 percent lower, breaking the three-day gaining streak on Thursday, 4 March.
The BSE Sensex fell below the 51,000 mark on the back of selling seen in financial and metal stocks.
The BSE Sensex closed at 50,846.08, falling by 598.57 points or 1.16 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended lower at 15,080.75, down by 164.85 points or 1.08 percent.
In terms of sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell over 0.44 percent or 47.35 points to close at 10,625.75. Following the same trend, the Nifty IT index fell by 0.55 percent or 140.80 points to close at 25,631.85.
Nifty FMCG, too, lost 0.032 percent or 10.60 points to end at 33,443.80 and Nifty Pharma declined 0.22 percent to close at 12,351.75.
The top 5 gainers at BSE were UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy, Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti, while the top losers were Kotak Bank, ITC, Titan, TCS and Nestle India.
The top 5 Nifty losers included JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, HDFC, Tata Steel and Tata Motors, while gainers were UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs.
Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on 4 March:
UltraTech Cement: The stock closed at Rs 6,763, up 4.07 percent.
Dr Reddy's Labs: The stock rose by 1.63 percent to close at Rs 4,574.30.
Mahindra Logistics: The stock rallied 13 percent to touch 52-week high of Rs 543 after a news that it had won a contract from Bajaj Electrical for Rs 1,000 crore over five years.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones: The company announced the acquisition of 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram port, which led to rally of 2.97 percent or 21.70 points in its shares to close at Rs 751.55.
HDFC Bank: The stock ended at Rs 1,553.20 witnessing a fall of over 2.10 percent.
Axis Bank: The share price fell 2.24 percent and ended at Rs 736.75.
State Bank of India: The stock was down by 2.28 percent and ended at Rs 395.80.
Reliance: The stock ended at Rs 2,175.70, falling over 1.17 percent.
ICICI Bank: The share fell 1.73 percent and closed at Rs 620.90.
Bharti Airtel: The stock declined 1.24 percent to end at Rs 539.45.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Benchmarks build on gains amid F&O expiry; Nifty relcaims 15000-mark, Sensex surges past 51,000
ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.66 percent, followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid
Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile trade: Top 10 gainers and losers today at close of market
While the BSE Sensex was up 7.09 points or 0.01 percent at 49,751.41, the Nifty was up 32.10 points or 0.22 percent at 14,707.80
Stock Market roundup: Sensex surges 750 points, Nifty above 14,750; key stocks that moved most today
The market began on a good note, gaining around 1.5 percent on the back of positive domestic data and auto sales number on the first day of March