Market roundup: Sensex falls below 51,000, Nifty ends at 15,080; metal, financial stocks drag down indices

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,846.08, falling by 598.57 points or 1.16 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended lower at 15,080.75, down by 164.85 points or 1.08 percent

The benchmark indices ended 1 percent lower, breaking the three-day gaining streak on Thursday, 4 March.

The BSE Sensex fell below the 51,000 mark on the back of selling seen in financial and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,846.08, falling by 598.57 points or 1.16 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended lower at 15,080.75, down by 164.85 points or 1.08 percent.

In terms of sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell over 0.44 percent or 47.35 points to close at 10,625.75. Following the same trend, the Nifty IT index fell by 0.55 percent or 140.80 points to close at 25,631.85.

Nifty FMCG, too, lost 0.032 percent or 10.60 points to end at 33,443.80 and Nifty Pharma declined 0.22 percent to close at 12,351.75.

The top 5 gainers at BSE were UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy, Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti, while the top losers were Kotak Bank, ITC, Titan, TCS and Nestle India.

The top 5 Nifty losers included JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, HDFC, Tata Steel and Tata Motors, while gainers were UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on 4 March:

UltraTech Cement: The stock closed at Rs 6,763, up 4.07 percent.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The stock rose by 1.63 percent to close at Rs 4,574.30.

Mahindra Logistics: The stock rallied 13 percent to touch 52-week high of Rs 543 after a news that it had won a contract from Bajaj Electrical for Rs 1,000 crore over five years.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones: The company announced the acquisition of 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram port, which led to rally of 2.97 percent or 21.70 points in its shares to close at Rs 751.55.

HDFC Bank: The stock ended at Rs 1,553.20 witnessing a fall of over 2.10 percent.

Axis Bank: The share price fell 2.24 percent and ended at Rs 736.75.

State Bank of India: The stock was down by 2.28 percent and ended at Rs 395.80.

Reliance: The stock ended at Rs 2,175.70, falling over 1.17 percent.

ICICI Bank: The share fell 1.73 percent and closed at Rs 620.90.

Bharti Airtel: The stock declined 1.24 percent to end at Rs 539.45.