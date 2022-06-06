Market Roundup: Sensex falls 94 points, Nifty settles at 15,569; check top winners and losers

The markets traded flat to negative in a highly volatile session, dragged by capital goods and realty stocks. Metal was the biggest gainer, while media was the biggest drag

Domestic market benchmarks ended the first day of the week on a low on Monday, 6 June. While BSE Sensex settled 93.91 points lower at 55,675.32, NSE Nifty 50 dipped to 16,569.55 levels.

The markets traded flat to negative in a highly volatile session, dragged by capital goods and realty stocks. Investors are cautious ahead of the result of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in India, where the RBI is expected to announce a hike in key rates. Buyers are also awaiting the release of key US economic growth data. Metal was the biggest gainer, while media was the biggest drag. Midcap and smallcap indices ended lower.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled at 55,675.32, down by 0.17 percent or 93.91 points. The top achievers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC and Kotak Bank. The biggest laggards were Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Financial Services, Nestle India and L&T.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The shares jumped to Rs 1,078.20, up by 0.99 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company gained 0.78 percent, rising to Rs 931.50 per equity.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock reached Rs 1,036.50, up by 0.77 percent.

ITC: The shares ended the day 0.70 percent higher at Rs 274.65.

Kotak Bank: The stock inched up 0.67 percent to Rs 1,870.65.

Top BSE losers:

Asian Paints: The shares slid 2.36 percent to Rs 2,818.75.

UltraTech Cement: The stock settled 1.68 percent lower at Rs 5,581.95.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares dipped to Rs 12,520.55, down by 1.34 percent.

Nestle India: The value of the company declined 1.01 percent, falling to Rs 16,996.60 per equity.

L&T: The stock settled at Rs 1,638.55, declining 0.79 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slid 14.75 points or 0.09 percent to 16,569.55. Bank Nifty rose 0.10 percent to 35,310.20.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Auto: The stock jumped to Rs 3,820.25, up by 4.02 percent.

JSW Steel: The value of the company gained 2.69 percent, rising to Rs 577.60 per equity.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares reached Rs 766.40, increasing 1.66 percent.

ONGC: The stock ended the day 1.52 percent higher at Rs 153.90.

Apollo Hospitals: The shares inched up 1.51 percent to Rs 3,643.00.

Top NSE losers:

Shree Cement: The value of the company slid 3.14 percent, falling to Rs 19,990.25 per equity.

BPCL: The shares declined 2.61 percent to Rs 319.60.

Asian Paints: The stock dipped to Rs 2,814.05, down by 2.52 percent.

UltaTech Cement: The shares settled 1.74 percent to Rs 5,580.00.

Hero Moto Corp: The value of the company fell 1.58 percent, decreasing to Rs 2,543.00 per equity.

