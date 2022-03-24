Market Roundup: Sensex falls 89 points, Nifty settles at 17,222; check top winners and losers here

Investors were cautious over rising crude prices and the possibility of the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by another 50 basis points in May

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended slightly lower after a volatile session on Thursday, 24 March. While Sensex dipped 0.15 percent to 57,595.68, Nifty settled 22.90 points lower at 17,222.75.

Investors were cautious over rising crude prices and the possibility of the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by another 50 basis points in May.

Midcap and Smallcap indices witnessed marginal gains. India VIX slid 3.30 per cent to 23.93 levels. Banking and financial services were the biggest laggards, while media was the biggest winner in terms of sectors.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 89.14 points or 0.15 percent lower at 57,595.68. The top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Reliance and Tata Steel. The biggest laggards were Kotak Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares zoomed to Rs 4,327.45, up by 4.90 per cent

UltraTech Cement: The shares closed 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 6,345.70

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 1.75 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 1,568.85

Reliance: The shares inched up to Rs 2,577.90, rising by 1.50 per cent

Tata Steel: The value of the company ended 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 1,350.20

Top BSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The shares slumped 3.09 per cent to Rs 1,713.40

Titan: The value of the company slid 2.63 per cent to Rs 2,618.70

HDFC Bank: The shares settled 2.23 per cent lower at Rs 1,442.70

ICICI Bank: The company’s value declined to Rs 704.30, falling by 1.94 per cent

HDFC: The shares dipped 1.50 per cent to Rs 2,310.90

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 17,222.75. Bank Nifty tanked 1.72 per cent to 35,527.10.

Top NSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares surged 4.72 per cent to Rs 4,322.05

Coal India: The value of the company gained to Rs 187.05, up by 2.19 per cent

UltraTech Cement: The shares gained 1.77 per cent to end the session at Rs 6,344.40

Hindalco: The shares rose to Rs 618.90, up by 1.72 per cent

JSW Steel: The value of the company closed 1.50 per cent higher at Rs 715.00

Top NSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The shares tanked 3.10 per cent to Rs 1,714.95

Titan: The company’s value slid 2.60 per cent to Rs 2,620.00

HDFC Bank: The shares settled at Rs 1,442.90, down by 2.46 per cent

ICICI Bank: The shares declined to Rs 704.25, indicating a loss of 1.96 per cent

HDFC: The company’s value fell 1.66 per cent to Rs 2,307.35