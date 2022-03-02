Market Roundup : Sensex falls 778 points, Nifty settles at 16,605; check today's top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Tata Steel and Titan. Top losers included Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints

Domestic market benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex trimmed some losses to end in red on Wednesday, 2 March. While Sensex slumped 1.38 per cent to 55,468.90 while Nifty fell 187.95 points to 16,605.95.

Rising crude oil prices, continuing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and reports about India missing its Gross Domestic Product estimates, led to both Sensex and Nifty trading the whole day in red.

In terms of sectoral indices, metal, oil and gas and media were the only sectors to end in green. India VIX rose 2.31 per cent to 29.23 levels. BSE Midcap slid 0.17 per cent to 23,316.56 while BSE Smallcap fell 0.12 per cent to 26,631.33.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex dropped 1.38 per cent or 778.38 points to settle at 55,468.90. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance, Nestle India and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddy’s, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The company surged 5.54 per cent in value to end the day at Rs 1,288.50

Titan: With a gain of 1.88 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 2,592.55

Reliance: The value of the company increased 1.67 per cent to Rs 2,398.40

Nestle India: The shares gained 1.06 per cent to Rs 17,789.60

Axis Bank: The shares closed the day 1.03 per cent higher at Rs 750.25

Top BSE losers:

Maruti Suzuki: The shares tanked 6.00 per cent to Rs 7,813.85

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company plunged 5.14 per cent to Rs 3,854.15

Asian Paints: The shares settled 4.53 per cent lower at Rs 3,028.80

ICICI Bank: The value of the company slipped 3.74 per cent to Rs 714.70

HDFC: The shares declined 3.70 per cent to Rs 2,277.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 16,605.95, with a decline of 1.12 per cent or 187.95 points. Bank Nifty slipped 2.30 per cent to 35,372.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: The shares jumped 8.52 per cent to Rs 184.00

HDFC Life: The value of the company zoomed 7.03 per cent to Rs 560.00

SBI Life: The shares surged 5.65 per cent to Rs 1,120.05

Tata Steel: The value of the company rose 5.57 per cent to Rs 1,288.75

Hindalco: The shares gained 4.34 per cent to close at Rs 598.65

Top NSE losers:

Maruti Suzuki: The value of the company tanked 6.00 per cent to Rs 7,815.15

Dr Reddy’s: The shares plunged 5.15 per cent to Rs 3,854.20

Bajaj Auto: The value of the company fell 4.62 per cent to Rs 3,367.15

Asian Paints: The shares slumped 4.21 per cent to Rs 3,041.00

Hero Moto Corp: With a loss of 4.08 per cent, the shares settled the day at Rs 2,432.00

