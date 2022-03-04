Market Roundup: Sensex falls 768 points, Nifty ends at 16,245; check today's top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Dr Reddy’s and ITC. Top losers included Titan and Maruti Suzuki

Domestic equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tanked on Friday, 4 March, for the third consecutive session due to the continuing Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as rising crude prices, supply chain turbulence and sharp cuts in Asian markets and US index futures.

Sensex closed the day at 54,333.81, down by 1.40 percent, while Nifty plunged 1.53 percent to 16,245.35.

Russia’s capture of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which is the biggest in all of Europe, wiped out about wiped Rs 5 lakh crore of Indian investors’ wealth today, according to an Economic Times report.

BSE Midcap crashed 2.36 percent to 22,618.58 while BSE Smallcap fell 1.64 percent to 26,286.66. India VIX fell 0.70 percent to 27.96 levels. With the exception of IT, all sectors ended in red. Auto, metal and realty were among the worst performers.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex crashed 1.40 percent or 768.87 points to 54,333.81. The top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma. The biggest losers were Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares of the company rose 2.95 percent to Rs 3,829.30

ITC: The value of the company increased 2.78 percent to Rs 225.45

Tech Mahindra: The shares gained 1.84 percent to Rs 1,453.60

UltraTech Cement: The shares rose 1.14 percent to Rs 6,050.15

Sun Pharma: The company’s value ended the day 1.08 percent higher at Rs 828.80

Top BSE losers:

Titan: The company plunged 5.05 percent to Rs 2,443.60

Maruti Suzuki: The shares tanked 4.66 percent to Rs 7,244.35

Asian Paints: The shares declined 4.61 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,738.95

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company slid 3.90 percent to Rs 732.10

Hindustan Unilever: The shares closed the day at Rs 2,019.90, down by 3.43 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 16,245.35, down by 252.70 points or 1.53 percent. Bank Nifty plunged 1.54 percent to 34,407.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company increased 2.88 percent to Rs 3,826.00

ITC: The shares gained 2.55 percent to Rs 225.00

Tech Mahindra: The shares rose 1.98 percent to Rs 1,454.95

BPCL: The value of the company gained 1.11 percent to Rs 350.25

UltraTech Cement: The shares ended the day 1.02 higher at Rs 6,041.90

Top NSE losers:

Titan: The value of the company plunged 5.21 percent to Rs 2,440.20

Maruti Suzuki: The shares tanked 4.75 percent to Rs 7,235.00

Asian Paints: The shares fell 4.45 percent to Rs 2,744.00

Hero Moto Corp: The value of the company declined 4.32 percent to Rs 2,313.00

Tata Motors: With a loss of 4.28 percent, the shares fell to Rs 418.40

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.