Market Roundup: Sensex falls 76 points, Nifty ends at 17,101; check top winners and losers here

While the top gainers at BSE were NTPC, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the top losers

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 28 January, ended in red at the closing bell. Sensex fell by 76.71 points to settle at 57,200.23, while Nifty tumbled by 8.20 points to 17,101.95.

India VIX closed 1.75 per cent lower at 20.70 levels. BSE Midcap closed 1.02 per cent higher at 24,186.73. BSE Smallcap gained 1.07 per cent to end at 28,940.18.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged by 76.71 points to end 0.13 percent lower at 57,200.23.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: Surging by 3.89 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 140.20

Sun Pharma: With a rise of 1.85 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 827.25

IndusInd Bank: Registering a gain of 1.72 per cent, the company was valued at Rs 903.55

M&M: With a gain of 1.38 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 869.70

Wipro: With a rise of 1.37 per cent, the value of the shares rose to Rs 552.20

Top BSE losers:

Maruti: With a fall of 2.99 per cent, the company declined to Rs 8553.20

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 2.43 per cent, the company slipped to Rs 1410.55

Power Grid: Declining by 2.14 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 210.15

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 1.62 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 781.10

Axis Bank: Falling by 1.08 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 764.75

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.05 per cent lower at 17,101.95, falling by 8.20 points. Bank Nifty closed 0.77 percent or 292.70 points lower at 37,689.40.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: Surging by 3.89 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 140.25

UPL: With a gain of 2.48 per cent, the company was valued at Rs 791.10

Sun Pharma: Rising by 2.14 per cent, the shares gained to Rs 829.45

Tata Consumer Products Limited: With a rise of 1.78 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 718.50

Indusind Bank: Registering a gain of 1.76 per cent, the company closed the day at Rs 903.70

Top NSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 3.21 per cent, the company fell to Rs 8,537.15

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 2.53 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 1,409.00

Power Grid: Declining by 1.82 per cent, the company settled the day at Rs 210.95

ICICI Bank: With a loss of 1.59 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 782.00

Hero Motocorp: Declining by 1.51 per cent, the company fell to Rs 2,674.00

