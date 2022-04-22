Market Roundup: Sensex falls 714 points, Nifty ends at 17,171; check top winners and losers here

Midcap and Smallcap indices experienced losses. All sectors ended in red, following weak global cues

Domestic benchmark indices gave up their two-day winning streak to end the week in negative on Friday, 22 April. Selling across sectors led BSE Sensex to fall 1.23 percent to 57,197.15. NSE Nifty 50 also ended 220 points lower at 17,171.95.

Midcap and Smallcap indices also experienced losses. India VIX gained to 18.35 levels. All sectors ended in red, following weak global cues. The statement of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about a 50-basis-point hike being on the table during the bank’s meeting next month made investors extra cautious and led to market sentiment being dampened.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged 1.23 percent or 714.53 points to 57,197.15. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and ITC. The biggest underachievers were SBI, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank. Dr Reddy’s and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares jumped 0.98 percent to Rs 920.30.

Bharti Airtel: The stock gained to Rs 738.45, up by 0.50 percent.

Maruti Suzuki: The value of the company rose 0.35 percent to Rs 7,903.25.

Asian Paints: The shares ended the session at Rs 3,164.75, up by 0.26 percent.

ITC: With a gain of 0.25 percent, the shares inched up to Rs 261.05.

Top BSE losers:

SBI: The shares tanked 3.08 percent to Rs 500.40.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company slid to Rs 2,129.70, down by 3.06 percent.

IndusInd Bank: The shares settled 2.94 percent lower at Rs 959.90.

Dr Reddy’s: The shares fell to Rs 4,195.00, down by 2.86 percent.

Axis Bank: With a loss of 2.68 percent, the stock declined to Rs 780.35.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 220.65 points or 1.27 percent lower at 17,171.95. Bank Nifty plunged 2.10 percent to 36,044.75.

Top NSE gainers:

Adani Ports: The shares jumped 2.76 percent to Rs 874.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock rose 0.88 percent to Rs 919.00.

HCL Technologies: With a gain of 0.30 percent, the company’s value ended the day at Rs 1,102.50.

ITC: The shares inched up to Rs 261.10, increasing by 0.27 percent.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock closed the session 0.26 percent higher at Rs 7,900.00.

Top NSE losers:

Hindalco: The shares plunged to Rs 514.05, down by 4.85 percent.

SBI: With a loss of 3.25 percent, the value of the company slid to Rs 499.50.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock settled 3.00 percent lower at Rs 2,132.00.

Cipla: The shares declined 2.96 percent to Rs 969.00.

Dr Reddy’s: The stock dipped to Rs 4,194.00, down by 2.92 percent.

