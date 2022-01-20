Market Roundup : Sensex falls 634 points, Nifty ends at 17,757; check top winners and losers here

The top gainers were Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Maruti and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were Bajaj Financial Services, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 endured losses for the third consecutive day on Thursday, 20 January and ended in red. Nifty slid 1.01 percent to 17,757.00 while Sensex slumped 1.06 percent to 59,464.62.

India VIX fell 0.15 percent to 17.79 levels. Barring metal and realty, all sectors ended in red.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex declined by 634.20 points or 1.06 percent to 59,464.62. The top gainers were Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Maruti and UltraTech Cement. The top losers were Bajaj Financial Services, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: Surging by 4.86 percent, the shares rose to Rs 214.60

Bharti Airtel: Rising by 1.60 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 715.30

Asian Paints: With a gain of 0.81 percent, the company closed the day at Rs 3,307.70

Maruti: Rising by 0.35 percent, the shares gained to Rs 8,036.35

UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 0.28 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 7,452.60

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a loss of 4.57 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 17,260.30

Infosys: Declining by 2.33 percent, the company fell to Rs 1,824.15

Tata Consultancy Services: With a loss of 2.25 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 3,827.85

Sun Pharma: Falling by 2.20 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 819.65

Hindustan Unilever: Declining by 2.13 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 2,261.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slipped 1.01 percent or 181.40 points to 17,757.00. Bank Nifty also slid 0.50 percent, settling 190.50 points lower at 37,850.85.

Top NSE gainers:

Power Grid: Surging by 4.81 percent, the shares gained to Rs 214.50

Bharti Airtel: With a gain of 2.17 percent, the shares rose to Rs 719.00

Grasim: With a gain of 1.66 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,836.50

JSW Steel: Rising by 1.34 percent, the company gained to Rs 683.70

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Rising by 1.17 percent, the company closed at Rs 726.05

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a fall of 4.58 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 17,250.00

Bajaj Auto: Declining by 3.70 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,309.50

Divi’s Lab: With a loss of 2.93 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 4,350.10

Infosys: Falling by 2.24 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,825.20

Tata Consultancy Services: With a loss of 2.08 percent, the shares declined to Rs 3,833.15