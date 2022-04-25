Market Roundup: Sensex falls 617 points, Nifty ends below 17,000 mark; check top winners and losers

In terms of sectors, auto and private bank witnessed marginal gains

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower on 25 April, Monday, due to weak global cues and selling across sectors. While Sensex dropped over 1 per cent to 56,579.89, Nifty fell 1.27 per cent to below 17,000 levels.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell over 1.8 per cent. India VIX jumped 15.82 per cent to 21.26 levels. In terms of sectors, auto and private bank witnessed marginal gains. Realty was the biggest loser.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to 56,579.89. The top gainers were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Nestle India. The biggest laggards were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Titan and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC Bank: The stock rose to Rs 1,365.55, up by 0.75 per cent.

ICICI Bank: With a gain of 0.73 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 752.80.

HDFC: The value of the company increased 0.28 per cent to Rs 2,212.55.

Kotak Bank: The shares inched up to Rs 1,730.20, increasing by 0.14 per cent.

Nestle India: The stock closed 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 18,222.00.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company tanked 4.47 per cent to Rs 1,220.60.

Tech Mahindra: The shares slid to Rs 1,270.95, down by 2.76 per cent.

NTPC: The stock fell 2.68 per cent to Rs 155.95.

Titan: With a loss of 2.34 per cent, the shares settled at Rs 2,453.90.

Reliance: The value of the company declined to Rs 2,694.85, falling 2.31 per cent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 218.00 points or 1.27 per cent lower at 16,953.95. Bank Nifty closed 0.10 per cent higher at 36,082.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Auto: The shares gained 2.05 per cent to Rs 3,717.20.

HDFC Bank: The stock rose to Rs 1,369.95, up by 1.06 per cent.

ICICI Bank: The shares ended the session 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 754.95.

Axis Bank: The value of the company inched 0.38 per cent up to Rs 738.55.

HDFC: The value of the stock rose 0.37 per cent to Rs 2,214.50.

Top NSE losers:

Coal India: The shares crashed to Rs 189.00, down by 6.51 per cent.

BPCL The stock tanked 6.00 per cent to Rs 369.80.

Tata Steel: The value of the company slid to Rs 1,223.00, falling by 4.27 per cent.

SBI Life: The shares declined 3.73 per cent to Rs 1,094.80.

Hindalco: The value of the company fell 3.48 per cent to Rs 496.25.

