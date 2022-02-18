Market Roundup: Sensex falls 59 points, Nifty ends at 17,276; today's top winners and losers

Top BSE gainers include HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. Top losers include UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Bajaj Finance

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended marginally lower for the third consecutive session on Friday, 18 February. The volatile session saw Sensex end 0.10 per cent lower at 57,832.97, while Nifty slid 28.30 points to 17,276.30.

India VIX gained 0.72 per cent to 22.17 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, realty, oil and gas and pharma were the biggest losers. BSE Midcap fell 0.80 per cent to 23,771.95. BSE Smallcap also slid 0.80 per cent to 27,748.30.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended slightly in the negative at 57,832.97, with a loss of 59.04 points or 0.10 per cent. The top gainers were HDFC, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Axis Bank, SBI and Dr Reddy's. The top losers were UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: With a gain of 1.25 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 2,440.85

L&T: Rising by 0.66 per cent, the value of the company gained to Rs 1,879.55

Axis Bank: The shares of the bank ended 0.57 per cent higher on Rs 787.30

SBI: The shares gained 0.52 per cent to Rs 515.45

Dr Reddy's: With a rise of 0.44 per cent, the shares closed the day at Rs 4,320.50

Top BSE losers:

UltraTech Cement: With a fall of 1.88 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 6,915.55

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares settled 1.36 per cent lower at Rs 850.00

Infosys: Falling by 1.06 per cent, the value of the company slumped to Rs 1,707.10

Reliance: The value of the company declined 0.85 per cent to Rs 2,424.15

Bajaj Finance: With a loss of 0.74 per cent, the shares settled at Rs 7,032.15

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.16 per cent or 28.30 points lower at 17,276.30. Bank Nifty gained 0.18 per cent to close 67.50 points higher at 37,599.15.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: With a gain of 2.61 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 167.30

SBI Life: The shares ended 1.84 per cent higher at Rs 1,147.05

Bajaj Auto: The value of the company closed 1.09 per cent higher at Rs 3,636.60

HDFC: Rising by 1.05 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,437.20

L&T: With a gain of 0.71 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,881.90

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: Falling by 2.18 per cent, the shares settled at Rs 168.00

Divi’s Laboratories: With a decline of 2.08 per cent, the shares fell to Rs 4,350.00

Cipla: The value of the company fell 2.06 per cent to Rs 909.05

UltraTech Cement: With a decline of 2.03 per cent, the company’s value slumped to Rs 6,903.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares settled 1.42 per cent lower at Rs 850.00

