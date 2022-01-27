Market Roundup: Sensex falls 581 points, Nifty ends at 17,110; check top winners and losers here

Top gainers on BSE Sensex included Axis Bank, SBI and Maruti. Top losers included HCL Technologies, Wipro and TCS

The domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, on Thursday 27 January, ended in losses as the Federal Reserve Bank signalled hiking interest rates in March. Sensex fell by 1.00 per cent to 57,276.94 while Nifty closed 0.97 per cent lower at 17,110.15.

India VIX declined by 1.36 per cent to 21.07 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto and media ended in green. BSE Midcap closed with a loss of 1.25 per cent at 23,942.10. BSE Smallcap fell by 0.82 per cent to 28,633.52.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed at 57,276.94 with a loss of 1.00 per cent or 581.21 points. The top gainers were Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma. The top laggards were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services.

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: Rising by 2.81 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 773.10

SBI: With a gain of 2.75 per cent, the shares rose to Rs 529.00

Maruti: With a rise of 2.52 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 8,817.25

Kotak Bank: Registering a gain of 2.02 per cent, the company ended at Rs 1,889.45

Sun Pharma: Rising by 0.64 per cent, the company ended at Rs 812.20

Top BSE losers:

HCL Technologies: Declining by 4.17 per cent, the shares slipped to Rs 1,077.90

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 3.66 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,445.65

Dr Reddy's: Declining by 3.42 per cent, the company settled at Rs 4,256.45

Wipro: Falling by 3.22 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 544.75

Tata Consultancy Services: With a fall of 3.18 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 3,650.10

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 declined by 0.97 per cent or 167.80 points to 17,110.15. Bank Nifty gained 0.73 per cent or 275.35 points to 37,982.10.

Top NSE gainers:

Axis Bank: Rising by 3.28 per cent, the shares ended the day at Rs 776.90

SBI: With a gain of 2.79 per cent, the company rose to Rs 529.00

Cipla: Rising by 2.31 per cent, the shares closed at Rs 926.55

Maruti: With a gain of 2.31 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 8,801.00

Kotak Bank: Registering a gain of 2.18 per cent, the company ended at Rs 1,895.00

Top NSE losers:

HCL Technologies: Declining by 3.93 per cent, the company fell to Rs 1,079.55

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 3.57 per cent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,447.00

Dr Reddy's: Falling by 3.38 per cent, the shares settled at Rs 4,254.00

Tata Consultancy Services: With a decline of 3.13 per cent, the shares slumped to Rs 3,652.00

Wipro: Falling by 3.09 per cent, the shares declined to Rs 545.30

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.