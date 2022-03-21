Market Roundup: Sensex falls 571 points, Nifty settles at 17,117; check top winners and losers here

Gains in metal and pharma shares were marred by cautiousness on part of investors amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as rising crude prices

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell almost 1 percent on Monday, 21 March. While Sensex slumped 0.99 percent to 57,292.49, Nifty declined 0.98 percent to 17,117.60.

While BSE Midcap fell 0.68 percent to 23,661.79, BSE Smallcap gained 0.38 percent to 27,811.06. India VIX jumped 8.90 percent to 24.62 levels. The Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector was the biggest loser, while metal was the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 0.99 percent or 571.44 points to 57,292.49. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and NPTC. The biggest laggards were Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The price of the shares gained 0.41 percent to Rs 914.45

HDFC Bank: The company’s value rose 0.39 percent to Rs 1,486.05

Maruti Suzuki: The shares ended the session at Rs 7,703.50, up by 0.15 percent

Titan: The shares closed the day 0.09 percent higher at Rs 2,705.70

NPTC: The value of the company rose inched 0.04 percent up to Rs 132.95

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: The shares slumped 2.93 percent to Rs 205.30

Asian Paints: The value of the company fell to Rs 3,045.75, marking a loss of 2.85 percent

UltraTech Cement: The shares settled 2.81 percent lower at Rs 6,193.85

Nestle India: The value of the company declined 2.49 percent to Rs 17,815.30

Kotak Bank: The shares fell to Rs 1,775.20 at the end of the session, marking a decline of 2.42 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slumped 0.98 percent to 17,117.60, down by 169.45 points. Bank Nifty slid 1.13 percent to 35,018.50.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: The shares closed the day at Rs 182.35, up by 3.29 percent

Hindalco: The shares ended 2.15 percent higher at Rs 589.20

UPL: The value of the company gained 1.76 percent to Rs 775.00

ONGC: The shares rose 1.12 percent to gain to Rs 172.20 at the end of the day

HDFC Bank: The company’s value ended 0.50 percent higher at Rs 1,487.40

Top NSE losers:

Britannia: The shares slipped 3.46 percent to Rs 3,240.00

Grasim: The value of the company slumped to Rs 1,569.00, down by 3.14 percent

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares settled 3.08 percent lower at Rs 748.50

Shree Cement: The company declined to Rs 23,360.00, down by 3.03 percent

SBI Life: With a loss of 2.96 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,095.10

