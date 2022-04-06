Market Roundup: Sensex falls 566 points, Nifty settles at 17,807; check top winners and losers here

India VIX rose 2.89 percent to 19.02 levels. In terms of sectors, metal, oil and gas and PSU bank were the only gainers

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slid lower for the second consecutive session today, 6 April. Sensex fell 566.09 points to 59,610.41, while Nifty dropped 0.83 percent to 17,807.65.

India VIX rose 2.89 percent to 19.02 levels. In terms of sectors, metal, oil and gas and PSU bank were the only gainers.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 0.94 percent or 566.09 points to 59,610.41. The top gainers were NTPC, Tata Steel Limited, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel and Nestlé India. HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the main underperformers.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares jumped 2.61 percent to Rs 153.05 at the end of the day

Tata Steel Limited: The shares increased 1.94 percent to Rs 1,371.00

Power Grid: The value of the company closed 1.52 percent higher at Rs 236.60

Bharti Airtel: At the end of the day, the shares gained 1.17 percent to reach Rs 775.20

Nestlé India: The shares climbed to Rs 18,207.60, reflecting a gain of 1.07 percent

Top BSE losers:

HDFC Bank: The shares fell 3.51 percent to Rs 1,550.80

HDFC: The shares slid 3.26 percent to Rs 2,536.50

HCL Technologies: The value of the company settled 2.07 percent lower at Rs 1,170.80

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 1.97 percent, the value of the company declined to Rs 1,459.50

Infosys: The shares dipped 1.75 percent to Rs 1,828.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.83 percent or 33.50 points lower at 17,807.65. Bank Nifty fell 1.14 per cent to 37,632.80

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: The shares closed at Rs 193.80, up 3.14 percent

NTPC: The company's worth increased by 2.62 percent to Rs 153.00

Tata Steel: The shares jumped 1.87 percent to Rs 1,370.00

Power Grid: The company's share price increased by 1.57 percent to Rs 236.70

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The shares rose by 1.50 percent to Rs 385.70

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Bank: The shares plunged to Rs 1,550.50, down by 3.59 percent

HDFC: The company’s value fell 3.30 percent to Rs 2,537.00

HDFC Life: The shares slid 2.40 percent to settle at Rs 556.00

HCL Technologies: The shares declined to Rs 1,171.90, falling by 1.97 percent

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 1.96 percent, the shares dipped to Rs 1,459.90

