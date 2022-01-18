Market Roundup: Sensex falls 554 points, Nifty ends at 18,113; check top winners and losers here

All the sectoral indices ended in red amid rise in oil prices. Realty, auto and metal stocks dip in closing trade

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Tuesday, 18 January, ended in red. NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.07 percent lower at 18,113.05, while Sensex declined by 554.05 points to 60,754.86.

BSE Midcap fell by 2.20 percent to 25,569.85 while BSE Smallcap also declined by 1.92 percent to 30,543.09. India VIX rose by 6.05 percent to 17.78 levels. Looking at sectoral indices, all sectors ended in red this Tuesday.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slipped 554.05 points or 0.90 percent to 60,754.86. The top gainers were Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy while the top losers were Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel.

Top BSE gainers:

Axis Bank: With a rise of 1.83 percent, the shares ended at Rs 725.60

HDFC Bank: Rising by 0.53 percent, the company closed the day at Rs 1,529.60

ICICI Bank: With a gain of 0.48 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 823.35

Kotak Bank: Rising by 0.34 percent, the company ended at Rs 1,941.50

Dr Reddy: With a gain of 0.25 percent, the shares rose to Rs 4,685.45

Top BSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 4.05 percent, the shares declined to Rs 7,930.00

UltraTech Cement: With a decline of 3.83 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 7,566.25

Tech Mahindra: Falling by 3.54 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,660.65

HCL Technologies: With a decline of 3.09 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,219.85

Tata Steel: Falling by 2.86 percent, the company settled at Rs 1,194.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 195.05 points or 1.07 percent lower at 18,113.05. Bank Nifty closed at 38,210.30, witnessing a minor loss of 0.02 percent or 5.85 points.

Top NSE gainers:

Axis Bank: With a gain of 1.78 percent, the shares closed at Rs 725.35

ICICI Bank: Rising by 0.45 percent, the company was valued at Rs 823.00

HDFC Bank: With a gain of 0.43 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,528.10

Dr Reddy: Rising by 0.40 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 4,691.25

Nestle India: Rising by 0.39 percent, the shares gained to Rs 19,409.15

Top NSE losers:

Maruti: With a loss of 4.07 percent, the shares slipped to Rs 7,929.00

Tata Consumer Products Limited: Falling by 3.94 percent, the company declined to Rs 734.95

UltraTech Cement: With a fall of 3.81 percent, the shares slumped to Rs 7,570.00

Eicher Motors: Declining by 3.67 percent, the company settled at Rs 2,740.00

Grasim: With a fall of 3.62 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,849.30

