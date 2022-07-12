Market Roundup: Sensex falls 509 points, Nifty settles at 16,058; check top winners and losers

Both Sensex and Nifty tanked almost 1 percent due to weaknesses in global markets, fears of an interest rate hike and tensions ahead of the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for the month of June

Domestic benchmark indices continued to fall for the second consecutive day on 12 July. While BSE Sensex ended below 54,000, NSE Nifty 50 shut shop at 16,058.30.

India VIX gained to 18.55 levels, up by almost 1 percent. With the exception of realty, all sectoral indices ended in red. Metal, auto, IT, financial services, media and FMCG declined over 1 percent,

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex declined 0.94 percent or 508.62 points to 53,886.61. NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the only gainers today. Infosys, Nestle India, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest losers.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares jumped 1.87 percent to Rs 147.05.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company climbed 0.33 percent to Rs 662.45 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The stock gained to Rs 5,583.45, up by 0.21 percent.

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: The stock slumped 2.23 percent to Rs 1,438.50.

Nestle India: The shares declined to Rs 18,132.60, falling 1.87 percent.

Power Grid: The value of the company settled 1.66 percent lower at Rs 213.40 per equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The stock slid to Rs 2,449.35, down by 1.64 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company fell to Rs 1,145.95 per equity, down by 1.64 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 slumped to 16,058.30, down by 157.70 points or 0.97 percent. Only six stocks advanced, while 44 declined. Bank Nifty slid almost 1 percent to 35,132.25.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: The stock jumped to Rs 146.85, up by 1.42 percent.

Coal India: The value of the company ended 0.23 percent higher at Rs 193.80 per equity.

Shree Cement: The stock rose 0.18 percent to Rs 19.890.05.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company gained to Rs 661.55 per equity, increasing 0.15 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The shares inched up 0.13 percent to Rs 5,869.00.

Top NSE losers:

Eicher Motors: The shares tanked 3.34 percent to Rs 2,945.15.

Hindalco: The stock settled 2.78 percent lower at Rs 346.30.

Infosys: The value of the company slid 2.45 percent to Rs 1,437.05 per equity.

BPCL: The shares declined to Rs 308.55, down by 2.33 percent.

Grasim: The stock slumped to Rs 1,378.00, falling 1.99 percent.

