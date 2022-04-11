Market Roundup: Sensex falls 482 points, Nifty settles at 17,674; check top winners and losers here

Oil and gas was the biggest gainer, while IT was the biggest loser

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the day with losses on Monday, 11 April. While Sensex slid 0.81 percent to 58,964.57, Nifty settled 109 points lower at 17,674.95.

India VIX gained 3.29 percent to 18.27 levels. Oil and gas was the biggest gainer, while IT was the biggest loser.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 482.61 points or 0.81 per cent to 58,964.57. The top achievers were ICICI Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UltraTech Cement and Nestle India. The top laggards were HCL Technologies, L&T, Infosys, Wipro and Asian Paints.

Top BSE gainers:

ICICI Bank: The shares rose 0.71 per cent to Rs 759.70.

NTPC: The company’s value ended the session at Rs 153.05, up by 0.69 per cent.

TCS: The shares inched up to Rs 3,696.40, increasing by 0.26 per cent.

UltraTech Cement: The shares reached Rs 6,843.55 at the end of the session, up by 0.16 per cent.

Nestle India: The value of the company ended 0.10 per cent higher at Rs 18,450.00.

Top BSE losers:

HCL Technologies: The shares tanked 2.73 per cent to Rs 1,133.80.

L&T: The company’s stock declined to Rs 1,780.60, down by 2.72 per cent.

Infosys: The shares slipped 2.67 per cent to Rs 1,766.65.

Wipro: The company’s value fell to Rs 571.20, declining 2.16 per cent.

Asian Paints: The shares settled 1.54 per cent lower at Rs 3,157.30.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell 109.40 points or 0.62 per cent to 17,674.95. Bank Nifty dipped 0.37 per cent to 37,613.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Grasim: The shares reached Rs 1,817.00 at the end of the session, up by 2.58 per cent.

Adani Ports: The value of the company rose 1.81 per cent to Rs 854.50.

Cipla: With a gain of 1.55 per cent, the shares closed the day at Rs 1,027.25.

Apollo Hospitals: The company’s value inched 1.39 per cent up to close at Rs 4,670.00.

JSW Steel: The shares ended the day at Rs 766.00, increasing 1.24 per cent in value.

Top NSE losers:

HCL Technologies: The shares slipped 2.65 per cent to Rs 1,134.50.

L&T: With a loss of 2.65 perc ent, the company’s stock declined to Rs 1,782.40.

Infosys: The shares tanked 2.47 per cent to Rs 1,769.80.

Wipro: The company’s value fell to Rs 571.45, down by 2.09 per cent.

SBI Life: The shares slid 1.75 per cent to Rs 1,140.15.

