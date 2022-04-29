Market Roundup: Sensex falls 460 points, Nifty ends at 17,102; check top winners and losers

All sectors ended lower, with media, oil and gas, PSU bank, realty and auto being the biggest losers

Benchmark equity indices ended lower on Friday, 29 April, after fag-end sell off weighed by weighed by Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL). BSE Sensex slid 0.80 per cent to 57,060.87. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,102, with a fall of over 142 points.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended over 0.5 per cent lower. All sectors ended lower, with media, oil and gas, PSU bank, realty and auto being the biggest losers.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.80 per cent or 460.19 points lower at 57,060.87. The top gainers were Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy’s. The biggest losers were Axis Bank, Power Grid, Wipro, SBI and Maruti.

Top BSE gainers:

Kotak Bank: The stock jumped 1.44 per cent to Rs 1,791.00.

HDFC Bank: The shares gained 1.00 per cent to end the session at Rs 1,384.75.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company rose 0.94 per cent, with the stock price closing at Rs 929.00.

Tata Steel: The stock ended at Rs 1,271.70, up by 0.84 per cent.

Dr Reddy’s: The stock inched up 0.28 per cent to Rs 4,130.00.

Top BSE losers:

Axis Bank: The shares tanked 6.57 per cent to Rs 728.70.

Power Grid: The value of the company slid to Rs 227.60, falling 3.42 per cent.

Wipro: The stock declined 2.59 per cent to Rs 509.00.

SBI: The stock price settled 2.08 per cent lower at Rs 496.50.

Maruti: The shares dipped to Rs 7,732.75, down by 1.97 per cent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.83 per cent or 142.50 points lower at 17,102.55. Bank Nifty slid 0.92 per cent to 36,088.15.

Top NSE gainers:

HDFC Life: The stock rose 1.79 per cent to Rs 581.60.

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares jumped to Rs 824.35, up by 1.56 per cent.

Kotak Bank: The value of the stock price gained to Rs 1,789.75, increasing by 1.36 per cent.

Sun Pharma: The shares inched up 0.98 per cent to Rs 930.00.

HDFC Bank: The stock price ended 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 1,382.00.

Top NSE losers:

Axis Bank: The stock tanked to Rs 730.00, down by 6.39 per cent.

Coal India: The shares tumbled 3.89 per cent to Rs 182.85.

Adani Ports: The stock fell to Rs 856.80, declining 3.42 per cent.

Wipro: The value of the company settled 2.78 per cent lower, with the stock price falling to Rs 508.00.

ONGC: The shares fell 2.70 per cent to Rs 160.35.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.