Market Roundup: Sensex falls 382 points, Nifty ends at 17,092; check today's top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Bajaj Financial Services and Mahindra & Mahindra. Top losers included Tata Steel and SBI

Geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis led to BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ending in red for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, 22 February.

Sensex slid 0.66 percent to 57,300.68 while Nifty settled 114.45 points lower at 17,092.20 at the end of the volatile session.

India VIX surged 16.41 percent to 26.66 levels. All sectoral indices ended in red, with media being the biggest loser, followed by realty, PSU Bank, metal and IT. BSE Midcap settled 0.70 percent lower at 23,416.89. BSE Smallcap slid 1.62 percent to 26,697.23 at the end of the day.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex settled 0.66 percent or 382.91 points lower at 57,300.68. The top gainers were Bajaj Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Bank, HDFC and Sun Pharma. The biggest losers were Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, SBI, Dr Reddy and ITC.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: With a rise of 1.36 percent, the shares gained to Rs 16,222.30

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares rose 1.34 percent to close the day at Rs 852.30

Kotak Bank: With a gain of 0.85 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,841.85

HDFC: The shares ended the day 0.62 percent higher at Rs 2,454.05

Sun Pharma: The value of the company rose 0.37 percent to Rs 846.05

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: With a loss of 3.64 percent, the shares slid to Rs 1,138.45

Tata Consultancy Services: The shares ended 3.59 percent lower at Rs 3,586.65

SBI: With a fall of 2.67 percent, the value of the company declined to Rs 498.20

Dr Reddy's: The shares settled 2.02 percent lower at Rs 4,210.50

ITC: The value of the company closed 1.44 percent lower at Rs 214.95

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day at 17,092.20, marking a loss of 114.45 points or 0.67 percent. Bank Nifty slid 0.83 percent to close 313.95 points lower at 37,371.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares gained 1.72 percent to Rs 855.60

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 1.18 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 16,201.00

Hero Moto Corp: The value of the company rose 1.17 percent to Rs 2,745.00

Eicher Motors: With a gain of 1.07 percent, the value of the shares ended at Rs 2,728.00

Hindalco: The shares rose 0.88 percent to Rs 516.50

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company slumped 4.05 percent to Rs 1,134.00

BPCL: With a loss of 3.67 percent, the shares declined to Rs 355.20

Tata Consultancy Services: Falling by 3.48 percent, the shares slid to Rs 3,590.00

SBI Life: The shares settled 3.24 percent lower at Rs 1,098.00

Tata Motors: The value of the company closed 3.23 percent lower at Rs 478.50

