Market Roundup: Sensex falls 366 points, Nifty settles at 16,498; check today's top winners and losers here

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gave up initial gains to end a volatile session in red on Thursday, 3 March. Both benchmarks ended lower for the second consecutive session, with Sensex sliding 0.66 percent to 55,102.68, while Nifty settled 0.65 percent lower at 16,498.05.

Despite communication from Jerome Powell, the Chair of the US Federal Reserve stating that he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than what many are expecting, investors remained spooked by the Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising crude prices.

India VIX slid 3.68 percent to 28.16 levels. Oil and gas sector was the biggest gainer while auto was the biggest laggard. BSE Midcap fell 0.64 percent to 23,166.23. BSE Smallcap rose 0.35 percent to 26,724.09.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed 366.22 points or 0.66 percent lower at 55,102.68. The top gainers were Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and ITC. The top laggards were UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: The shares gained 3.34 percent to Rs 217.90

Wipro: The value of the company rose 2.58 percent to Rs 569.60

Tech Mahindra: The company closed the day at Rs 1,427.30, registering a gain of 2.43 percent

HCL Technologies: With a rise of 2.08 percent, the shares gained to Rs 1,139.75

ITC: Rising by 1.90 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 219.35

Top BSE losers:

UltraTech Cement: The shares of the company tanked 6.47 percent to Rs 5,981.85

Asian Paints: The shares plunged 5.20 percent to Rs 2,871.45

Dr Reddy’s: The shares declined 3.49 percent to Rs 3,719.65

Maruti Suzuki: With a loss of 2.76 percent, the value of the company slid to Rs 7,598.10

Hindustan Unilever: The shares settled the day 2.65 percent lower at Rs 2,091.65

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.65 percent to 16,498.05, marking a loss of 107.90 points. Bank Nifty slid 1.21 percent to 34,944.30.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The value of the company zoomed 4.60 percent to Rs 170.45

UPL: The shares surged 4.47 percent to Rs 720.35

Power Grid: The shares rose 2.84 percent to Rs 216.90

Wipro: The value of the company gained 2.75 percent to Rs 570.45

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended the day 2.53 percent higher at Rs 1,429.60

Top NSE losers:

UltraTech Cement: The value of the company tanked 6.71 percent to Rs 5,970.00

Asian Paints: The shares plunged 5.19 percent to Rs 2,871.75

HDFC Life: The shares settled the day 5.03 percent lower at Rs 532.60

Shree Cement: With a loss of 4.48 percent, the shares declined to Rs 22,860.00

Eicher Motors: The value of the company fell 3.54 percent to Rs 2,419.35

