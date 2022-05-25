BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 failed to hold on to the day’s gains and fell over 0.5 percent. IT fell over 3 percent while banking and financial services were the only gainers.

Domestic market benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, 25 May. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 failed to hold on to the day’s gains and fell over 0.5 percent, tracking losses in FMCG and IT stocks.

BSE Midcap fell almost 2 percent, while BSE Smallcap slid almost 3 percent. India VIX settled at 25.28 levels. Apart from banking and financial services, all sectors ended lower. IT fell over 3 percent, while realty, media, PSU bank ended over 2 percent lower. Investors are waiting for the Federal Open Committee Meeting (FOMC) minutes, which can determine how the bourses will behave over the next few days.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 303.56 points or 0.56 percent to 53,749.26. The top gainers were NTPC, Kotak Bank. Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Nestle India. Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, HDFC and Nestle India were the biggest laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

NTPC: The shares jumped 3.48 percent to Rs 152.65.

Kotak Bank: The stock reached Rs 1,907.50, up by 1.42 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company gained 1.41 percent, ending at Rs 688.35 per equity.

HDFC: The stock rose 1.35 percent to Rs 2,237.40.

Nestle India: The shares ended the day 1.02 percent higher at Rs 17,362.65.

Top BSE losers:

Asian Paints: The shares plummeted to Rs 2,838.40, down by 8.04 percent.

TCS: The stock plunged 3.69 percent lower to Rs 3,166.60.

Tech Mahindra: The stock settled the day 3.53 percent lower at Rs 1,059.25.

Wipro: The value of the company fell 3.30 percent, settling at Rs 444.85 per equity.

L&T: The shares slipped to Rs 1,575.65, falling 3.09 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,025.80, down by 99.35 points or 0.62 percent. Bank Nifty rose 0.14 percent to 34,339.50.

Top NSE gainers:

NTPC: The stock surged to Rs 152.60, rising 3.88 percent.

HDFC Life: The shares ended 2.91 percent higher at Rs 569.00.

SBI Life: The value of the company jumped 1.92 percent, increasing to Rs 1,094.00 per equity.

Bharti Airtel: The stock rose to Rs 688.15, up by 1.47 percent.

ONGC: The shares reached Rs 152.80, increasing by 1.43 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Asian Paints: The shares tanked 8.03 percent to Rs 2,839.00.

Adani Ports: The value of the company plunged 5.60 percent, declining to Rs 710.00 per equity.

Divi’s Laboratories: The shares settled 4.09 percent lower at Rs 3,512.00.

UPL: The stock dipped to Rs 761.00, down by 3.98 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock slid 3.13 percent to Rs 1,064.00.

