Market Roundup: Sensex falls 237 points, Nifty settles at 17,475; check out top gainers and losers

India VIX slid 2.05 percent to 17.79 levels. FMCG was the biggest gainer while private bank was the biggest laggard.

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 settled lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, 13 April. Sensex shed 237 points to settle at 58,338, while Nifty slipped to 17,475 with a fall of 0.31 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid 0.41 percent or 237.44 points to settle at 58,338.93. The top gainers were ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, SBI and NTPC. The biggest underachievers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

ITC: The shares rose to Rs 269.50 at the end of the session, up by 1.87 percent.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company gained 1.66 percent to Rs 936.45.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares inched 0.99 percent to Rs 2,152.45.

SBIN: The company’s value reached Rs 517.50, increasing by 0.94 percent.

NTPC: The shares jumped 0.82 percent to Rs 153.90.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

HDFC: The shares plunged 2.01 percent to Rs 2,377.40.

HDFC Bank: The shares fell 1.90 percent to Rs 1464.85.

Maruti: With a loss of 1.86 percent, the value of the stock settled at Rs 7,471.85.

Dr Reddy's: The shares slipped to Rs 4,297.80, down by 1.71 percent.

Asian Paints: The company dipped 1.62 percent to Rs 3,080.90 at the end of the day.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.31 percent or 54.65 points lower at 17,475.65. Bank Nifty dipped 0.75 percent to 37,463.40.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

ONGC: The value of the company reached Rs 173.95, up by 2.99 percent.

Apollo: The company’s value gained to Rs 4,735.05, up by 2.35 percent at the end of the session.

UPL: The stock closed the day 1.72 percent higher at Rs 819.50.

ITC: The shares inched 1.62 percent up to Rs 269.10.

Sun Pharma: The shares rose 1.51 percent to end the session at Rs 935.25.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Maruti Suzuki: The shares settled lower 2.28 percent at Rs 7,445.00.

HDFC: With a loss of 2.23 percent, the stock fell tp Rs 2,371.55.

HDFC Bank: The shares declined 1.98 percent to end the session at Rs 1,464.00.

Dr Reddy's: The shares slid 1.61 percent to Rs 4,302.00.

Tata Motors: The value of the company dipped to Rs 431.50, down by 1.55 percent.

