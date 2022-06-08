Market Roundup: Sensex falls 215 points, Nifty ends at 16,356; check top winners and losers

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices suffered minor setbacks. India VIX slid to 19.84 levels. Realty was the biggest gainer, followed by media, while FMCG was the biggest drag

Domestic benchmark indices extended their losing run for the fourth consecutive session on 8 June, Wednesday. Both NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tumbled after the Reserve Bank of India announced a hike in key repo rate by 50 basis points, taking it to 4.90 percent. The RBI has hiked rates on the back of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to global inflationary pressures and higher supply shocks.

Sensex fell 0.39 percent to 54,892.49 while Nifty 50 slid 60 points to 16,356.25. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices suffered minor setbacks. India VIX slid to 19.84 levels. Realty was the biggest gainer, followed by media, while FMCG was the biggest drag.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slid to 54,892.49, down by 214.85 points or 0.39 percent. The top achievers were Tata Steel, SBI, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance and Tat Consultancy Services (TCS). The biggest laggards were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance, Asian Paints and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The stock jumped to Rs 1,086.75, up by 1.70 percent.

SBI: The shares ended the day 1.66 percent higher at Rs 471.05.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company gained 1.52 percent, rising to Rs 4,205.10 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The stock increased to Rs 5,952.05, up by 1.25 percent.

TCS: The shares inched 1.22 percent up to Rs 3,403.05.

Top BSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares plunged 3.31 percent to Rs 663.20.

ITC: The value of the company settled 2.03 percent lower, falling to Rs 268.25.

Reliance: The stock slid to Rs 2,724.30, declining 1.74 percent.

Asian Paints: The shares tumbled 1.44 percent to Rs 2,705.55.

Axis Bank: The value of the company dipped to Rs 658.90, down by 1.03 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 60.10 points or 0.37 percent lower at 16,356.25. Bank Nifty shut shop 0.14 percent lower at 34,946.15.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The shares surged 1.66 percent to Rs 1,086.25.

SBI: The value of the company gained 1.64 percent, rising to Rs 471.00 per equity.

Titan: The stock ended the day 1.39 percent higher at Rs 2,130.00.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company jumped to Rs 4,199.30, up by 1.34 percent.

BPCL: The shares inched 1.17 percent higher to Rs 324.00.

Top NSE losers:

Bharti Airtel: The stock plummeted to Rs 664.90, falling 2.98 percent.

ITC: The shares ended the day 2.23 percent lower at Rs 267.80.

Reliance: The shares declined 1.83 percent to Rs 2,722.00.

UPL: The stock slid to Rs 733.00, down by 1.77 percent.

Asian Paints: The value of the company dipped 1.51 percent, falling to Rs 2,703.15 per equity.